A patient at the Karl Bremer Hospital was dragged across the floor by security guards in a now-viral video

The hospital investigated the matter, saying that the patient created a challenging situation

South Africans are horrified by the video, questioning what happened to humanity in the country

Two security guards have been suspended after video footage surfaced of them dragging a hospital patient across the floor. Image: bojanstory/ @VehicleTrackerz

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans are horrified at the treatment of one patient at a Cape Town hospital.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows the patient being dragged across the hospital floor by security.

The two security guards captured in the video have since been suspended.

Patient dragged across hospital floor

In the video, recorded on 5 January 2025, security guards at the Karl Bremer Hospital can be seen trying to rouse the patient to get up. When that didn’t work, they decided to drag him across the floor.

The video was recorded in the lobby of the hospital's Emergency Centre, and people could be seen watching the drama unfold while waiting in line.

Hospital says patient created a challenging situation

After the video went viral, the hospital investigated the situation, saying they regretted the incident.

“Karl Bremer Hospital acknowledges and deeply regrets the incident depicted in the video circulating on social media, where a patient was involved in an interaction with a security officer,” Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Dwayne Evans said.

Evans added that the hospital investigation found that the individual had been previously assessed and discharged but returned, creating a “challenging and difficult situation for staff to manage” in the Emergency Centre.

South Africans horrified by incident

The incident horrified social media users, with many questioning what happened to humanity.

@NormaMansoor said:

“Absolutely disgusting. What happened to humanity? I’d like to see if her mother or loved one was dragged out like that.”

@FootballStage_1 stated:

“This is a crime against humanity.”

@Whipstick14 added:

“Ubuntu is lovely to see in practice.”

@sirchimex17 exclaimed:

“Some jobs really need patience. Dragging someone who is in pain like that is heartless😭.”

@just_mash_mash asked:

“How do you drag someone out of the hospital when that person is sick?”

@Arnold_Mutamiri stated:

“Pure evil.”

@NgwenyaSmm asked:

“What happened to humanity?💔 We are all humans before anything else.”

Patient claims hospital treats patients like cockroaches

In a related article, a disgruntled patient described the shocking treatment of patients at a Johannesburg hospital.

Briefly News reported that the patient also filmed the terrible conditions at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

The Gauteng Health Department then launched an investigation into the patient's scathing allegations.

