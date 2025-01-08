One person was injured following a structural collapse at the corner of Guinea Fowl Street and Smew Avenue, Lenasia

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services rescued the individual from the rubble upon arriving at the scene

South Africans blamed cheap materials, poor workmanship and a lack of building plans for the recent incident

A structural collapse in Lenasia left one person injured and left South Africans blaming the builder for the incident. Image: @JacaNews (X)/ Milan Markovic

GAUTENG – South Africans are blaming shoddy construction as the reason for a structural collapse in the province.

One person was left injured after part of a building collapsed in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The incident happened at the corner of Guinea Fowl Street and Smew Avenue on the evening of Tuesday, 8 January 2025.

One person rescued from collapsed structure

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed that one person was pulled from the wreckage after part of a partially constructed building collapsed.

“Around 7:44 pm, the City of Joburg Emergency Management Services received a call about a structural collapse at Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble to a nearby medical facility,” EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

Radebe also confirmed to Briefly News that the patient suffered head injuries and was the only person at the premises, despite earlier reports stating that there were two.

“Investigations are still underway to determine what caused the structure to collapse,” she added.

The City of Johannesburg has had its fair share of building disasters of late, although they were caused by other factors.

On 25 August, four people when killed when a building caught fire in the central business district.

On 11 December 2024, the city also evicted 145 people from the Moth House. The people were staying in the building illegally.

South Africans weigh in on collapse

Many social media users blamed shoddy workmanship as the reason why the building collapsed.

Indy Bolton said:

“Building without plans. Uncertified builders.”

Rauvhona Tshivhasa added:

“Cheap labour, period.”

Aubrey Vukeya said:

“They are starting to build below-standard infrastructures in Lenasia. South Africa is becoming something else.”

Fankie John joked:

“They should arrest the builder🤣.”

Mandaka Mandala asked:

“Why? Which builder checked those materials?”

@shabs_i_r said:

“Zero building inspectors. Shortcuts all the way. It's the Wild West.”

@MaandaB3 added:

“Cheap labour for you😩.”

@XXgenX_ asked:

“Another one. Who were the developers? Who were the builders?”

Cost-cutting measures blamed for George building collapse

In a related article, EFF leader Julius Malema blamed the George building collapse on cost-cutting measures.

Briefly News reported that the collapse of the Victoria Street building on 6 May 2024, left 34 people dead.

The incident highlighted the need for stricter adherence to construction standards and ethical practices.

