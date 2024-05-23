The recent George building collapse, attributed by EFF President Julius Malema to cost-cutting measures that compromised structural integrity

The Engineering Council of South Africa and other regulatory bodies are investigating the incident, focusing on foundational flaws and construction practices

The tragedy highlights the critical need for strict adherence to construction standards and ethical practices

EFF's Julius Malema said this tragic event has become a stark reminder of the potential consequences of cost-cutting measures in construction. Images: Twitter/@TheLegalSA

The recent collapse of a building in George has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny after EFF President Julius Malema attributed the disaster to the owner's cost-cutting measures.

The incident, which has resulted in the confirmed deaths of thirty-four individuals, including construction workers, has raised serious questions about construction practices and regulatory oversight.

Malema questions the building technique

In a video on X, Malema expressed his disbelief at the foundational choices made during the building's construction:

"I was in George two days ago when the building collapsed, and my layman's perspective was that when I looked at the basement and the foundation, the guy built the foundation with bricks. You cannot build a foundation with bricks; you must use steel to reinforce the basement.

"How do you say bricks must carry a concrete slab? A concrete slab must be carried by steel, but steel is expensive. That's why he's cutting corners; he avoids steel because steel is expensive."

What you need to know about the George building collapse

The apartment building on Victoria Street in George collapsed on 6 May while still under construction.

One worker miraculously survived 118 hours of being trapped in the rubble.

Western Cape officials appeal for trauma counsellors proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona.

Search and rescue operations at the multi-storey building collapse in George have officially been completed, and the building has been handed over to SAPS.

Complaints against the building engineer

The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) received two complaints against Athol Mitchell, the structural engineer from Mitchel and Associates responsible for the George project.

One complaint was dismissed in 2019, while another was lodged in December and is currently under investigation.

The ECSA has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, examining the conduct of all engineering professionals involved with the 75 Victoria Street project.

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) is also reviewing the actions of the construction staff involved.

The comprehensive investigation will utilize computer simulations, lab analyses of building materials, and assessments of environmental factors to identify potential structural deficiencies and design flaws.

Structural engineers provide George with a building collapse update

Premier Alan Winde and the Western Cape Government (WCG) received an update on the collapse of the George building from V3 Consulting Engineers, who led the provincial investigation.

The investigation began promptly after the 6 May tragedy and consists of multiple phases.

The search and recovery operation concluded on 17 May, after which the site was handed over to SAPS for investigations.

Residents need answers

Premier Winde stressed the investigation's importance in providing answers to residents, as the incident significantly impacted the province.

The residents held a memorial service for the victims and their families:

Ensuring the integrity of evidence collection and sample documentation is critical, with efforts undertaken alongside SAPS.

The investigation involves collecting and analyzing documents such as construction drawings, planning and approval applications, safety reports, and site diaries.

Technical testing and interviews with project service providers will also be conducted. Winde emphasized the need for a thorough and professional process to support legal proceedings and prevent future incidents.

Grieving families seek answers

Previously Briefly News reported that the families who tragically lost their loved ones in the building collapse in George are demanding answers.

At least 33 individuals were found dead at the construction site, while others were rescued and rushed to hospital.

