IPID has welcomed SAPS' implementation of disciplinary recommendations in the Emmanuel Mbense murder case

Two of the officers who were allegedly involved in his killing and the disposal of Mbense's body have been sanctioned

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has yet to act on IPID’s disciplinary recommendations against its members linked to the case

Two SAPS officers have been sanctioned for their involvement in Emmanuel Mbense's murder. Images: Anadolu/ Getty Images and @JacaNewswatch/X

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has welcomed confirmation from the South African Police Service (SAPS) that it has begun implementing the directorate’s recommendations in the high-profile Mbense murder case.

Emmanuel Mbense, who was allegedly linked to a business robbery in Boksburg, was reportedly killed by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on 22 April 2022. His body was later dumped in a dam in Germiston.

SAPS take action on IPID findings

According to Jacaranda News, IPID issued a statement on Friday, where it said that it had completed its investigation and submitted its final report to the Director of Public Prosecutions in February 2026 for a decision.

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The watchdog also confirmed that it issued recommendations to both SAPS and EMPD to take disciplinary action against implicated members.

According to IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping, SAPS submitted a written report on 7 April 2026 confirming that disciplinary sanctions had been imposed on two constables. Their identities have not been disclosed, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still considering whether to prosecute.

The case involves 12 suspects, including four SAPS members, three EMPD officers and five private individuals.

Suping said two of the SAPS members are still in service, while the other two have since died. Disciplinary action was therefore only taken against the two constables still employed.

IPID added that it is still awaiting feedback from EMPD regarding the implementation of disciplinary recommendations against its members.

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Witness D testifies on Mbense's death

Details surrounding Mbense’s death surfaced during testimony by Marius van der Merwe, a witness in the Madlanga Commission who was later killed. During his testimony, Van der Merwe implicated members of SAPS, EMPD and private security companies when he alleged that Mbhense was killed by the officers, and suspended deputy commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi ordered them to dispose of his body.

IPID officer identifies suspects during Madlanga Commission

In related news, IPID investigator Nomusa Masuku has named Julius Mkhwanazi as one of the officers recommended for prosecution in the Mbense murder during her appearance at the Madlanga Commission. Masuku told the commission on Thursday, 12 February 2026, that the case was registered under section 28(1)(b) of the IPID Act, which covers deaths resulting from police action.

Other suspects identified for prosecution include Reservist Constable Z Fritz, Mr W Pretorius, Mr E van der Waald, the late Marius van der Merwe, the late Mr J Hanekom, Mr Kobus, Kershia Leigh Stols, Mr Juan-Mare Eksteen, and Mr A McKenzie.

IPID investigator Nomsa Masuku was among those who investigated Emmanuel Mbense's murder. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that Wiandre Pretorius, another person implicated in the death of Emmanuel Mbense, died in Brakpan amid ongoing investigations. Pretorius reportedly took his life after surviving an assassination attempt earlier in the week. Police said the 41-year-old died from a gunshot wound at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February 2026. The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of his partner, a police sergeant, following a dispute.

Source: Briefly News