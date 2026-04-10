The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has weighed in on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) declassified report

IPID's report, on the investigation into the 2020 burglary at the president’s Phala Phala farm, found instances of misconduct

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly to pursue some action against the president

The ATM called for impeachment proceedings to be initiated against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: South Africa Vibes (Facebook)/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants the Speaker of the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Ramaphosa following an explosive Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report.

The report, initially completed in 2023 but only declassified in March 2026, detailed misconduct by senior South African Police Service officials in allegedly concealing the 2020 burglary at the President’s Phala Phala farm.

A total of $580,000 (around R10 million at the time) in undeclared US dollars cash was stolen from the farm, but the matter was never reported. It only came to light more than two years later when Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Ramaphosa.

He alleged that there were incidents of theft, money laundering, kidnapping, bribery, and concealment of the crime by the president and others.

ATM wants impeachment proceedings initiated against Ramaphosa

With the report finally being declassified and revealing misconduct by Presidential Protection Unit head, Major General Wally Rhoode, and others acting on behalf of the President, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said it raised serious and unavoidable questions about Ramaphosa's own conduct.

Zungula noted that the findings contained in the report confirmed that senior members of the SAPS engaged in unlawful conduct.

“This includes the concealment of a crime, abuse of state resources, the undertaking of unlawful investigations, and conduct that may amount to serious criminal offences such as kidnapping, assault, torture, and bribery,” Zungula stated.

He added that the findings of a Section 89 Independent Panel Report concluded that there was prima facie evidence that the President may have committed serious violations of the Constitution and the law.

Zungula stated that both reports materially strengthened each other.

“It provides further evidentiary weight to the conclusion that what transpired was not an isolated lapse in judgment, but part of a broader pattern of conduct in which the machinery of the State appears to have been repurposed to protect private interests linked to the President,” Zungula added.

Source: Briefly News