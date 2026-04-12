The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has released a report into the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary

The report recommends disciplinary steps against two PPS members, Major General Wally Rhoode and Constable HH Rekhoto

The report focuses primarily on the conduct of SAPS officials rather than criminal findings against the President himself

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

President Ramaphosa has dismissed the report’s implications. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has released a long-suppressed report into the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary, recommending disciplinary action against two members of the Presidential Protection Service, Major General Wally Rhoode and Constable HH Rekhoto, over alleged involvement in a cover-up linked to the police response.

Improper handling of the case

According to IOL, the report focuses on the conduct of SAPS officials during and after the incident and does not make a direct finding of criminal liability against President Cyril Ramaphosa. It alleged that certain actions taken by members of the Presidential Protection Service may have amounted to improper handling of the case, including attempts to manage or contain aspects of the investigation outside formal procedures.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has described the findings as evidence of a broader abuse of state security structures, arguing that the allegations point to systemic misconduct and have declared the President "irreparably compromised." The party has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly requesting the initiation of impeachment proceedings under Section 89 of the Constitution, saying the matter represents a constitutional crisis and alleging the use of state resources to shield the Presidency.

The report recommends disciplinary steps against two PPS members. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa rejected claims arising from the report

ActionSA has also called for urgent parliamentary scrutiny, saying the report raises serious questions about accountability within SAPS and the Presidency. The party has urged the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Presidency to investigate why earlier recommendations were not acted upon and whether proper consequences followed the initial findings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims arising from the report, saying he had no involvement in its compilation and that the matter is being addressed through the appropriate institutions. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said previous findings by the Public Protector found no established link between the President and alleged misuse of state resources in relation to the burglary, including claims regarding the deployment of Presidential Protection Service members.

EFF welcomes Constitutional Court’s impending Phala Phala report ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reacted to the letter the Constitutional Court wrote to EFF president Julius Malema. The Red Berets marched to the Constitutional Court to demand the release of the Phala Phala judgement.

The party posted the letter on 8 April 2026, the same day the EFF embarked on a march to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The Chief Registrar wrote to Malema and informed him that the letter Malema wrote on 25 March 2026 was acknowledged, and a passing of the judgment will happen within a month.

Source: Briefly News