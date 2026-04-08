The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to pass a ruling on the Phala Phala saga

The Court wrote to the EFF’s leader, Julius Malema, and provided a date for the much-anticipated ruling

The party gathered outside the court, where members and supporters chanted for the release of the Phala Phala judgement

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The EFF noted the Constitutional Court's decision to rule on Phala Phala. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reacted to the letter the Constitutional Court wrote to EFF president Julius Malema. The Red Berets marched to the Constitutional Court to demand the release of the Phala Phala judgement.

The party posted the letter on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account on 8 April 2026, the same day the EFF embarked on a march to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The Chief Registrar wrote to Malema and informed him that the letter Malema wrote on 25 March 2026 was acknowledged, and a passing of the judgment will happen within a month.

Read the letter on X here:

What did Malema say in his letter?

The EFF also posted the letter Malema wrote. Malema lamented the delay in the delivery of a judgment in the EFF’s case against the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza. Malema mentioned that the EFF approached the Constitutional Court on 7 February 2026, almost four years after the National Assembly voted against the implementation of the Phala Phala report.

The party approached the Constitutional Court, which directed the EFF to file written submissions. Malema said that the judgment suffered a delay of over one year, and a grossly negligent failure of judges to perform their judicial duties may constitute misconduct. Malema said during a march outside the Constitutional Court in November 2025 that Ramaphosa must be impeached.

The Red Berets sang outside the ConCourt. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema said that Ramaphosa must not be removed by a vote of no confidence, but if he is impeached, he will be removed as president and lose all the benefits. He added in February 2026 that the EFF would march every month to the Constitutional Court and demand that the court hand down a judgment.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens warmed up to the possibility that the Phala Phala case could take a different turn.

Gubevu Maduna said:

“They have cooked that judgment. There’s no way the EFF is gonna win this.”

Procurement_Scarcity remarked:

“We are going somewhere.”

Original Buccaneer added:

“If this time around the Concourt decides to play politics and shield Ramaphosa, its independence will cease to exist, and it shall be treated as a political opponent.”

Sonwabo praised the EFF.

“Holding those powerful accountable without any fear is a remarkable feat which the EFF will bequeath to generations to come.”

Christopher said:

“Ramaphosa is going down after the local elections. After the punishment of the ANC by the public, the ANC is going to take its stress out on Ramaphosa.”

IPID report on Phala Phala declassified

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Firoz Chacalia said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s report on the Phala Phala break-in was declassified. The investigation was concluded in November 2025.

Cachalia said that IPID determined that the classification no longer served its purpose. He added that access to the report will be granted in due process.

Source: Briefly News