Police Minister Firoz Cachalia confirms the IPID report on the Phala Phala farm break-in has been declassified

The report, originally classified as 'top secret', was declassified on 2 February 2026 after IPID concluded it no longer needed restricted status

Access to the investigative findings will be granted through proper legal channels

Police Minister says Phala Phala report has been declassified. Image: Corruption Watch website

SOUTH AFRICA- Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the break-in and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has been declassified.

The minister announced in response to a written Parliamentary question from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) on 2 March 2026.

When was the report declassified?

According to Cachalia, the report was officially declassified on 2 February 2026. Cachalia noted that, as indicated on 20 November 2025, IPID had concluded its investigation into the break-in and theft at Phala Phala farm.

"After considering the top reasons for the 'top secret' classification and weighing the public interest, IPID determined that the classification no longer served its purpose. As a result, the investigative report was declassified," he said.

Cachalia added that access to the report will be granted through appropriate legal processes, ensuring transparency while maintaining the necessary procedural safeguards.

Ramaphosa is under renewed fire over Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again facing intense criticism from opposition MPs over the Phala Phala scandal, six years after more than $500,000 was stolen from his Limpopo farm. During the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA, and African Transformation Movement (ATM) renewed calls for accountability.

Julius Malema argued that the Phala Phala scandal has undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption stance, claiming it has weakened his authority to act against wrongdoing within his party and Cabinet. Meanwhile, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip accused Ramaphosa of facing no consequences for the alleged illicit possession of $580,000 in foreign currency and for failing to report the theft to the police.

Police Minister Firoz Cahalia said the report has been declassified since February 2026. Image: Dwanyne Senior/ Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA refuses to let the Phala Phala scandal just fade away, as the party is still preparing to go down the legal route to obtain the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) report into Phala Phala.ActionSA’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party was preparing legal papers to challenge IPID’s decision. The party has been attempting to obtain the report since April 2025, but its efforts were repeatedly delayed.

