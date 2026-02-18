President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing renewed pressure from opposition parties over the long-running Phala Phala saga

During the SONA debate, the Economic Freedom Fighters, ActionSA and the African Transformation Movement insisted he must still account for why the foreign currency was hidden in furniture

While state institutions have cleared him of wrongdoing and three accused are on trial, the Constitutional Court of South Africa is yet to rule on a challenge to Parliament’s handling of the matter

Ramaphosa faces renewed calls to account for Phala Phala during SONA debate.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN- President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to face fierce criticism from opposition MPs over the Phala Phala scandal, six years after more than $500,000 was stolen from his Limpopo farm.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA, and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) renewed calls for accountability during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

MPs call for accountability

According to Eyewitness News, EFF leader Julius Malema argued that the scandal undermines Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption stance, saying it has weakened his authority to act against wrongdoing within his party and Cabinet. ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip accused the president of facing no consequences for what he described as the illicit possession of $580,000 in foreign currency and failing to report the theft to police.

ATM parliamentary leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, who initially lodged a complaint with the Public Protector, warned that the matter remains unresolved. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court of South Africa has yet to rule on the EFF’s application challenging Parliament’s handling of the controversy.

More on Phalaphala

Although several state institutions have cleared him of wrongdoing, opposition parties insist he still has questions to answer about why the foreign currency was hidden in furniture on the property.

Three men are currently on trial for stealing the cash and allegedly embarking on a spending spree. Still, opposition leaders say the president has yet to account for the circumstances surrounding the money fully.

Phala Phala trial proceeding postponed.

Proceedings in the trial linked to the theft of foreign currency from Phala Phala were postponed after the accused raised concerns about inaccuracies in interpretation during court proceedings. The defence argued that translation errors could prejudice the case, prompting the court to delay the matter to ensure fairness.

More Briefly articles on Phala Phala

ActionSA is preparing legal challenges against the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) over its decision to classify the Phala Phala investigation report as “Top Secret,” arguing that the classification is unlawful and undermines transparency. The party says it first appealed the classification, but after IPID ignored that appeal, it will now seek court orders to compel the release of the report and to challenge the policy used to justify the secrecy.

Members of the EFF staged a picket outside the Constitutional Court to express frustration at more than a year of delay in delivering a ruling on their challenge to Parliament’s handling of the Phala Phala matter. They have vowed to hold monthly demonstrations until the judgement is released. The party says the prolonged wait undermines confidence in the judiciary and accountability in the scandal.

Some opposition MPs made renewed calls for the president to account for the 500,000 dollars found stuffed in furniture at his farm.

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa‑Nqakula said launching an inquiry into the Phala Phala affair “opened a can of worms,” suggesting it exposed deeper political tensions and divisions within Parliament. She argued the process has become highly politicised, drawing intense scrutiny from opposition parties and the media. Mapisa-Nqakula’s comments reflect ongoing controversy over how the Phala Phala matter has been handled at the highest levels of government.

