The former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, opened up about the Phala Phala saga

She said that her decision to convene a Parliamentary inquiry into the Phala Phala saga got her enemies in the State

South Africans slammed her, and some accused her of blaming President Cyril Ramaphosa for her legal woes

JOHANNESBURG — Former Parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said her legal woes started when she elected to launch a probe into the Phala Phala saga.

Mapisa-Nqakula blames Phala Phala

According to @ewnupdates, Mapisa-Nqakula admitted in an affidavit that she made political enemies when she convened a section 89 inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa's behaviour during the Phala Phala saga. She asserted that she made the choice fearlessly and followed the law. Mapisa-Nqakula is preparing to stand trial after being arrested for receiving bribes during her tenure as the Minister of Defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula convened the Section 89 panel investigating Ramaphosa's involvement in the Phala Phala saga. The report made scorching conclusions against Ramaphosa. However, the ANC, which held a majority, voted to squash it and not pursue it further.

South Africans react to her affidavit

Her claims did not move netizens.

Mervyn D*cks said:

"If she was sincere, she was going to allow a secret ballot on Phala Phala in Parliament. Instead, she allowed ANC MPs to be bullied into voting against the report on Phala Phala."

Ngwato Thobejane said:

"We don't care about Phala Phala anymore. We're processing her now. She must tell us a story about her hand inside the cookie jar."

Isaac Newton said:

"Everyone who's arrested for their corrupt activities will blame Cyril."

Prince Shabazz said:

"Hayibo, but that's not what she's charged for. This defence mechanism has reached its sell-by date."

Omar Abdul Hassan asked:

"Did Ramaphosa send you to steal?"

