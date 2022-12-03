The African National Congress (ANC) is scrambling to find a way forward regarding the damning Phala Phala report

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Saturday after their Friday meeting came to an abrupt end

President Cyril Ramphosa has been consulting with stakeholders and has missed a few meetings scheduled by the ANC

ANC NEC to hold another meeting to discuss Cyril Ramaphosa's scandal. Image: Rodger Bosch and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will meet on Saturday to discuss the Phala Phala scandal surrounding the party's president.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) abruptly ended the meeting that was scheduled for Friday, saying they needed to proceed lawfully.

Paul Mashatile, Treasurer General for the ANC, said the party is aware that the issue must be urgently addressed, reported ENCA.

The NEC meeting on Friday was deserted because Ramophosa reportedly did not pitch for the pre-scheduled meeting with officials.

According to EWN, an argument erupted, with some committee members saying Ramaphosa needed to be present during the Phala Phala discussion before the meeting was abandoned.

After the Section 89 panel released the incriminating report on Wednesday, 30 November, there have been varied opinions from legal experts, politicians and the general public on whether the president should resign.

Mzansi comments from social media below:

@RhadebeSobhuza said:

"Shame Europeans and their non-Europeans are hurting. Guys, do not worry; Cyril will take this report to the court. We all know he never loses in court."

@GeofChauke30 wrote:

"He has no respect for anyone. No update, nothing, and Mbeki was also present."

@Julia74114241 mentioned:

"He doesn't have to answer for anything because we know all these people who want him out want to finish what they've started. Looting and looting."

@Ntaba__ added:

"Now he’s flexing his muscles! They fail to fire him in his absence."

@NhlosoKho posted:

"Uthe nje angiyi lapho. They can decide. "

