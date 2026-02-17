Julius Malema weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address and his overall term in office

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader questioned the state of the South African National Defence Force

Social media users weighed in on the Red Berets leader's comments about Ramaphosa's SONA speech

WESTERN CAPE – Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term in office, saying that the rot in the criminal justice system began with the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), made the comments during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on 17 February 2026. Members of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held a joint sitting where they commented on the president’s speech. The president will be able to reply on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

During his time at the podium, Malema blasted Ramaphosa’s speech and his plans to deal with organised crime.

What did Malema say?

The Commander-In-Chief of the Red Berets said that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to combat gangsterism and illegal mining was proof that the president failed to fight crime.

“Under your term, crime has spiralled out of control, and your deployment of the army is a last resort. You are admitting that you have failed to fight crime,” Malema said.

He added that it was ironic that Ramaphosa was trying to fight organised crime when the biggest criminal syndicate was the ANC itself.

“Mr President, the rot in our criminal justice system begins with your political party, which has factionalised law enforcement and intelligence on the basis of who emerges in your conferences. The biggest syndicate is the political party you are leading, Mr President,” he exclaimed.

Julius Malema had strong words for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema concerned by the state of the SANDF

While Malema conceded that they had no choice but to support the deployment of the SANDF, due to the levels of criminality, he expressed concern about the state of the army.

“Our concern is how do you deploy a military which has been crippled by austerity measures to fight crime? Because we know that our military is under-trained and under-resourced, and has been humiliated in war zones abroad, how do you intend to ensure they can fight crime domestically?” Malema asked.

South Africans react to Malema’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them. Colin Bridger said:

“It’s vrot from the Zuma years and when Julius was in the ANC Youth League.”

Philippe Sydney Lionnet asked:

“The pot calling the kettle black?”

Ndyenga Lisa Vovo KaNdyenga stated:

“He is correct, and the EFF graduated from that school of syndicates.”

Darren Bouwer added:

“It’s the first time I have agreed with him. But, since he comes from the ANC, and literally said he would die for Zuma and the ANC, common sense would say he is the same. He is just upset he isn't on the taxpayers' money gravy train.”

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela noted:

“Is he lying, though. The Madlanga Commission reminded us that the ANC is a criminal organisation which is masquerading as a political party that cares.”

Nkosana Man-Jovis stated:

“I hate him, but he's absolutely right.”

Ramaphosa confident in SANDF deployment

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa discussed in more detail his decision to deploy the SANDF to the Western Cape.

The president expressed confidence that the army would help restore law and order and be able to deal with criminals effectively.

Some Capetonians welcomed the news, but noted that this was a temporary measure and not a permanent solution.

