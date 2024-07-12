Two men have been arrested in connection with attempts to sell South African lions

The accused are identified as a South African and a Vietnamese man, as stated by an anti-wildlife trafficking collective said on Thursday

Police were alerted to the case following advice stating that men had been actively involved in selling lions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

NORTHWEST- The Wildlife Justice Commission and the South African Police Services (SAPS) joined forces to catch wildlife traffickers supposedly trying to sell lions illegally.

A Helpless lion looks on as transported in a cage. Image: Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

Accused Wildlife traffickers

The men in question are Huu Tao Nguyen, a 53-year-old Vietnamese man, and his locally-based accomplice, Nico Scoltz, a 32-year-old man. The men had attempted to sell lions from a Free State farm where six lion were apparently living.

Upon arrest, a firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition were located in a vehicle. The Toyota Fortuner and trailer were seized for further investigation.

Olivia Swaak-Goldman, the Executive Director of the Wildlife Justice Commission, voiced her thanks:

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to SAPS on this significant arrest and my appreciation for their cooperation with the Wildlife Justice Commission. It is an important result as South Africa moves towards closing down commercial lion farms and taking action against criminal activities connected to these facilities,”

Endangered species

You would not think that lions are an endangered species, but there are parts of West Africa where their numbers have dwindled. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has, therefore, listed lions as endangered.

The fight for the protection of lions in the wild is ongoing. As seen below, Patrick T is campaigning to stop the farming of lions and subsequent hunting.

South Africa is estimated to have the world's biggest confined lion population as an estimated 8,000 animals.

Matsulu lion sighting: authorities warn residents

Briefly News earlier reported that the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency has urged residents not to approach the lion spotted around Matsulu. A team has been sent to capture the lion, which was seen on the outskirts of the township.

Spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube said: “We suspect it might have went back to the Kruger National Park.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News