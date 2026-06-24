Democratic Republic of Congo citizens uniquely require visas for South Africa, unlike other SADC nationals

South Africa supports Zimbabwe with passport production to curb unauthorised entries

Outrage also ensued over 300 undocumented learners enrolled in a South African school

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Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said many African countries don't need visas to enter Mzansi. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP and Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— The Democratic Republic of Congo is the only Southern African Development Community member country whose citizens require visas to enter South Africa. This is according to former Home Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who clarified that other regional nationals qualify for ninety-day entry visas upon arrival.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted a video of Dlamini-Zuma addressing historical migration issues during an Africa Prosperity Network webinar on his X account. Dlamini-Zuma explained that past unauthorised entries from nations like Zimbabwe stemmed from local document shortages rather than visa access restrictions.

African countries which need no visa

The administrative challenge led to collaborative interventions. Dlamini-Zuma said the South African government engaged with Zimbabwe to resolve material shortages hindering passport production during economic crises. South Africa provided paper supplies to enable foreign authorities to print documentation for their citizens, establishing legitimate travel pathways. This technical support addressed the root causes of undocumented border crossings by facilitating legal compliance.

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Regional migration dynamics continue to affect local provinces. Human rights organisations report that thousands of Malawian nationals reside in KwaZulu-Natal, facing documented integration and documentation hurdles within local communities. Many Malawian migrants work in the agricultural, domestic, and informal sectors across the province.

View the video on X here:

Undocumented School Enrollment Sparks Outrage

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a South African school in Germiston has been found to have 300 undocumented learners enrolled, according to information shared on X by journalist Sihle Mavuso. This discovery has caused widespread anger among South Africans, who are questioning the accountability of school administrators and principals in registering these students.

The controversy arises just before a national shutdown planned for 30 June 2026, which demands that illegal foreign nationals leave the country. Critics blame a Department of Basic Education policy change that grants undocumented children access to schooling, arguing it has led to widespread abuse.

Source: Briefly News