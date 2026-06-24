The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) weighed in on the planned national shutdown on 30 June

The forum's stance on the upcoming shutdown differs from that of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO)

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the forum's plans, with many expressing concern about what would happen

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The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa has thrown its weight behind the 30 June national shutdown. Image: Alfredo Zuniga/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) has thrown its weight behind the planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026, but warned that it would not condone acts of vandalism or damage to property.

Anti-illegal immigration groups have called for the shutdown on 30 June, giving undocumented foreign nationals until that date to leave the country.

The planned protests have sparked fears of a repeat of the July 2021 unrest, with police already warning that those breaking the law would be dealt with.

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ATDF-ASA supports planned demonstrations

Speaking about the planned demonstrations, the forum’s Doctor Mkhulisi said that its main concern was that South African drivers were struggling to secure jobs. The forum represents thousands of employed and unemployed South African truck drivers.

He explained that the group would support the demonstrations, as it wanted the government to intervene.

"They (drivers) are going to work, but they are going to stop on the road, along the road, because we are working on the road as truck drivers, so everything we want to sort out, we will sort it on the road," he said.

Mkhulisi added that they supported a peaceful protest, warning that they would not condone any acts of vandalism.

"I can say all provinces will be on their toes that day because drivers are crying all over. South Africans are suffering all over, not only in KZN, but the whole of South Africa."

Members of the All Truck Drivers Forum will support the shutdown but not tolerate any violence. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

SANTACO distances itself from shutdown

Unlike the truck drivers, the taxi association won’t be supporting the national shutdown.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) formally distanced itself from the planned nationwide shutdown that is demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals. SANTACO has also warned organisers that the protests must remain peaceful and not interfere with taxi operations on the day or disrupt commuters.

South Africans weigh in on the truck driver’s plans

Social media users weighed in on the forum’s statement, with many expressing concern that it would cause more chaos if truck drivers stopped on the road.

Nadia Essop said:

“Stop and get looted. I hope truck owners are aware of this, as well as the people whose goods are being transported plus insurance companies. They will be the ones getting the short end of the stick.”

Graeme Murray suggested:

“Businesses must not send cargo on 30 June due to possible looting.”

Neville A Harmer stated:

“This whole thing is so much drama for the private sector. We are the ones who lose. The problem is the ANC government. Why are they not shutting down the government? Preventing them from doing their jobs (not that they work anyway). This Government started all this and must repair it. Why hurt the private sector?”

Dieter Koekemoer claimed:

“They already informed their brothers in the location to come loot the truck.”

Johan Steyn agreed:

“Looting etc, as they don't care. Because it's not their goods.”

Ron Gillespie added:

“And by stopping on the road, it will cause more chaos.”

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says there will be no shutdown

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that there would be no shutdown on 30 June.

Briefly News reported that March and March called for a shutdown over the illegal immigration crisis.

South Africans weighed in on the minister's statement on social media, but many were not impressed.

Source: Briefly News