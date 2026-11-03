The Springboks have arrived in Italy ahead of their opening Nations Championship Test against the hosts in Turin

A mafia-themed post comparing Rassie Erasmus to a Godfather and the Bomb Squad to his enforcers has added humour to the team's arrival

South African supporters and Italian fans have welcomed the world champions, sharing messages of encouragement and excitement

The Springboks have taken their intimidating reputation to Italy, but their latest arrival has come with a healthy dose of humour.

Springboks Land in Italy as Rassie Erasmus’ ‘Mafia’ and Bomb Squad Get Fans Talking

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's rugby team has touched down in Turin ahead of its Nations Championship encounter against Italy, with a playful social media post describing the world champions as a South African mafia. The post cast head coach Rassie Erasmus as the Don, with the coaching inner circle serving as his strategists and the players acting as foot soldiers.

However, the biggest talking point was the reference to the infamous Bomb Squad, whose arrival from the bench has become one of the Springboks' most recognisable tactical weapons.

The humorous message made it clear that the South African operation needed no guns or dynamite, only green and gold firepower. It also carried a warning for the hosts, suggesting that the real business would take place on the rugby field.

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Springboks fans and Italians react to team's arrival

Supporters wasted no time welcoming the world champions, with South Africans proudly waving their flags and Italian fans showing their excitement about having the visitors back in Turin.

@tonirvana sent the team a message of support, writing:

"❤️ Strength, safety, Springboks 🇿🇦 We are waving the flag proudly."

An Italian supporter, @il_mastroebasta, also welcomed the team to his city, commenting:

"Welcome back in my city ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, @mother_city_time appeared ready to make the trip, simply writing:

"On our way 😉"

There was also some playful banter from @roccia8216, who joked about the weather in the Italian city:

"It's summer in Torino???😂😂😂😂"

The travelling support also received encouragement from @peter.dutoitt, who wrote:

"Best of Luck and Stay Safe"

@gee_nkadimang showed their confidence in the world champions, commenting:

"Champs 🥹🇿🇦💪"

Another supporter, @rd.marwood22, added:

"Best of luck gents 🔥🙌 , be safe 🙏💚"

What lies ahead for the Springboks in Europe?

The Springboks begin their three-Test European leg of the Nations Championship against Italy on Saturday, 7 November 2026, at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is at 13:40 South African time.

South Africa will then travel to France for a Friday night encounter at Stade de France on 13 November, with kick-off scheduled for 22:10 SAST. Their final pool match will be against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, at 18:40 SAST.

The Nations Championship will conclude with Finals Weekend in London from 27 to 29 November.

The Springboks will have fond memories of their previous visit to Turin, having beaten Italy 32-14 at Allianz Stadium on 15 November 2025. This time, Erasmus and his players will be looking to make another statement as they pursue a place in the competition's final weekend.

Rassie addresses criticism of Salmaan Moerat

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus addressed public criticism of lock Salmaan Moerat ahead of the Test against Italy in Turin on Saturday

Moerat returns to the starting lineup for the first time in 2026 after recovering from neck and toe injuries sustained earlier in the year

Source: Briefly News