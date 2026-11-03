A physical altercation reportedly broke out behind bars between controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and struck-off attorney Peet Viljoen

Content creator @biancasays3 took to TikTok to break down conflicting claims surrounding the prison brawl, including allegations of insults and bruised hands

Social media users reacted with amusement and intrigue to the prison drama, questioning security dynamics and comparing the two high-profile inmates

Two high-profile South African inmates reportedly traded blows in prison. @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

A reported physical brawl between controversial diamond businessman Louis Liebenberg and struck-off attorney Peet Viljoen has set South African social media abuzz. The dramatic clash reportedly took place while both men were being held behind bars, turning heads after details of the alleged assault emerged through local reporting. Content creator Bianca shared an insightful breakdown of the confrontation on her TikTok account @biancasays3 on 29 October 2026, unpacking the conflicting versions of what went down between the two high-profile figures.

Conflicting claims over prison clash

According to details unpacked from a Netwerk24 report, Liebenberg claimed he hit Viljoen after the former attorney allegedly insulted his wife, Dezzi. The altercation reportedly left Viljoen with a damaged lip and Liebenberg with bruises on his hands. However, Viljoen’s wife, Mel, presented a starkly different narrative, claiming Peet turned the other cheek because of his boxing background to avoid causing severe harm or facing prison disciplinary action. Mel further alleged the confrontation was sparked by Peet urging Liebenberg to confess to authorities, return funds to victims, and stop relying on corrupt connections.

Who is Louis Liebenberg?

Liebenberg rose to national notoriety as a flamboyant diamond trader, political funder, and founder of Tariomix, which operated the controversial diamond investment scheme Forever Diamonds and Gold. Facing widespread allegations of orchestrating a multibillion-rand Ponzi syndicate, he and several associates were arrested following extensive investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). He has remained in custody facing serious charges involving fraud, money laundering, racketeering, and theft, frequently making headlines for his vocal courtroom appearances and high-stakes legal battles.

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Watch Bianca's breakdown in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to prison drama

South Africans flooded the comments section of the viral TikTok video with witty remarks, disbelief, and curiosity over how the two prominent personalities interacted while in custody.

@EziKhwezi asked:

"Did this happen at Kgosi Mampuru?"

@vivlovellharris🇿🇦 commented:

"They look like father and son."

@Nadia Loonat noted:

"I would like to be a fly on the wall in KM. Imagine Louis, Peet, Radovan, Cat, all under one roof."

@remoter services coza wrote:

"I don't know why, but somehow I feel sorry for Dezzi."

@BokkieSays🇿🇦 shared:

"Netflix is sleeping on Kgosi Mampuru."

@user9080128006136 said:

"We're here for the drama 🤣."

3 Briefly News articles about Peet Viljoen

Source: Briefly News