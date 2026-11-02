An Afrikaner creator took to TikTok to give followers a tour of the furnished apartment her family secured after relocating to the United States

The video showcased spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, two modern bathrooms, an open-plan lounge with a fireplace, and a fully equipped kitchen

Social media users cheered the family on in the comments, congratulating them on the new milestone and asking for insights into the relocation process

An Afrikaans creator shared an inside look at their furnished apartment abroad. Image: @jeannemariewhite

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaans-speaking South African creator gave social media users an inside look at her family’s new life abroad after relocating to the United States. In a celebratory video shared on 22 May 2026, TikTok user @jeannemariewhite offered a full walkthrough of their newly acquired, fully furnished American apartment. The candid showcase gave viewers a glimpse into the comfort and setup awaiting South Africans making the big transition overseas, quickly drawing attention from aspiring emigrants back home.

Inside the spacious apartment

Moving from room to room, she showcased the home’s layout, beginning with the primary bedroom and bathroom before highlighting generous walk-in closets with ample storage space. The tour also revealed a dedicated children’s bedroom fitted with bunk beds, an additional guest bathroom, and an adjoining laundry area equipped for a washer and dryer setup. Moving into the living spaces, she displayed an inviting open lounge complete with cosy couches and a fireplace, leading into a dining nook and a kitchen featuring marbled countertops, a double sink, a stove, and modern appliances.

Watch the video in the TikTok post below:

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Mzansi reacts to family's new home

Online users flooded the comments section with warm congratulations and well wishes for the family as they begin their next chapter. Several curious followers also took the opportunity to inquire about the paperwork, application steps, and general costs involved in making the international move.

@Roelien 🌸 asked:

"Hi, kan jy dalk vir my julle proses verduidelik wat het gebeur hoelank dit gevat ens (Hi, can you perhaps explain your process to me, what happened, how long it took, etc)?"

@natana inquired:

"Hi, can you tell me how you applied?"

@Juanita 🌸 asked:

"Hi, hoelank jul al daar (Hi, how long have you been there already)?"

@Grmxzinnax shared:

"Baie dankie dat al julle mooi mense ons wys wat daar aangaan. Dit maak my baie meer gerus in ons besluite (Thank you so much to all you wonderful people for showing us what goes on over there. It makes me feel so much more reassured in our decisions)."

@uservvovj29463 commented:

"Hoop julle gaan baie gelukkig wees. Liefde uit SA (Hope you are going to be very happy. Love from SA)."

@Carol wrote:

"That's really stunning, guys."

Other articles about refugee apartments in the US

A heartwarming viral video showcasing a fully furnished and stocked apartment prepared for an arriving refugee family in Utah touched online viewers, while also shedding light on the official pathways to US citizenship.

An Afrikaner refugee family captured the admiration of Mzansi after sharing a video tour of their move into a beautiful, spacious Texas apartment as they embraced their new life in the United States.

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

Source: Briefly News