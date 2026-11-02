Award-winning actress Sannah Mchunu, who stars in Generations: The Legacy , recently praised Matshidiso from Isitha: The Enemy

, recently praised Matshidiso from Isitha: The Enemy Mchunu took to social media over the weekend to share Matshidiso's scene from the eTV telenovela

ETV previously annnounced in a statement that he's no lonegr married.

Actress Sannah Mchunu Praises 'Isitha: The Enemy's Matshidiso: "Scene of The Year"

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy actress Sannah Mchunu recently praised Isitha: The Enemy actress Nonhlanhla Mchunu for her portrayal of Matshidiso on the show.

Matshidiso recently caused a buzz on social media when she jumped into Nyawo's (played by Bulelani Sokhulu) coffin.

eTV announced in a statement this year that Isitha: The Enemy has been cancelled.

The former Gomora star shared a clip of Matshidiso at Nyawo's funeral on her Instagram account.

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"My scene of the year.🤣🤣🤣🤣Give that woman an Oscar 🙌🙏❤️," said Mchunu.

South Africans comment on Mchunu's post

mbali_masemola03 said:

"Imagine jumping like that, and they say 'cut' .🎬 Let's do it again 🎥😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

blondie_reloaded reacted:

"Was that part of the script 😂😂😂? I don’t trust her."

dr_dotz said:

"South Africa is not a real country 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

nondumiso_baleni replied:

"We need to see the bloopers!!😂😂😂 Angekhe!"

mbaureloaded responded:

"Umbampari mos’ (she's crazy). 😂

zandazakuza reacted:

"WWE." 🤭

kumkanikazi_347 wrote:

"This is it: 2026's best scene in a drama 😂😂😂😂/"

_maskhey_ replied:

"Haibo Undertaker!😭😭😭. That was not scripted, give her a bellls🔥

nonomphephethe.shenge replied:

"Was that jump a part of a script, mara 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Actress Sannah Mchunu Praises 'Isitha: The Enemy's Matshidiso: "Scene of The Year"

Source: UGC

Sannah Mchunu Drops Saucy Claim About Letoya Makhene’s New baby daddy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sannah Mchunu was the latest to share her thoughts on Letoya Makhene's latest relationship after the singer unmasked her new partner on her reality show.

Known for her hilarious and unfiltered real-life personality, the former Gomora actress made a saucy remark about Makhene's baby daddy and what he allegedly does behind closed doors.

Mchunu instantly set social media abuzz and left netizens in stitches over her cheeky comment; this, as more users continue to discuss the couple's relationship.

Source: Briefly News