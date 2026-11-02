The Springboks coach has addressed the notable omission of a familiar face from his November touring squad

Johan Grobbelaar's international future remains an interesting talking point as Rassie Erasmus considers his options

Two versatile forwards could get more opportunities during the European Tests, with the coach explaining his thinking

Rassie Erasmus explains why Johan Grobbelaar missed the Springboks' November tour. Image: Steve Hag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has explained why Johan Grobbelaar was left out of the Springboks squad for the November Nations Championship tour, despite believing the Bulls hooker remains a potential Rugby World Cup selection. The Bok coach says the decision was influenced by his desire to give Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels more opportunities at international level.

Speaking on Monday, 2 November 2026, Erasmus explained that the coaching staff had been transparent with Grobbelaar about his position. The 11-Test international was not dropped because of a lack of confidence in his abilities.

Rassie Erasmus explains Johan Grobbelaar's omission

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Erasmus described Grobbelaar as an outstanding team player and praised his behind-the-scenes contribution.

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"We were very honest in the conversations we always have with Grobbies; if I had to give the team man-of-the-year award to someone this year, it would be him," Erasmus said.

The coach also acknowledged that Grobbelaar had continued working hard despite competition for the hooker's position.

Grobbelaar started South Africa's 42-38 defeat against Australia on 27 September. He also scored during that match.

Why Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels were preferred

Erasmus explained that taking Grobbelaar on tour would potentially limit opportunities for the other two players.

"We don't want to put Grobbies on a tour and Marco doesn't get a chance," he said.

Wessels was selected as Malcolm Marx's back-up hooker, while Van Staden was included among the utility forwards. Both can provide cover at hooker.

Grobbelaar remains in Springboks World Cup plans

Despite missing the November tour, Grobbelaar has not been ruled out of future international selection.

"We know that Grobbies is there, Grobbies can go to the World Cup, but we're going to bring the other two hookers," Erasmus explained.

He added:

"Grobbies doesn't deserve not to be chosen."

South Africa face Italy on 7 November, France on 13 November and Ireland on 21 November.

The decision therefore appears to be about managing opportunities and assessing squad depth rather than closing the door on Grobbelaar's Springbok career.

Paul de Villiers could provide the Springboks with an unusual option during their November campaign. Image: Steve Haag / Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Paul de Villiers could provide emergency Springboks scrumhalf cover

Briefly News previously reported that Paul de Villiers could fill an unexpected role for the Springboks during their November campaign after impressing Rassie Erasmus in training.

The Stormers flanker has shown he can provide emergency cover at scrumhalf, drawing comparisons with fellow versatile forward Kwagga Smith.

Source: Briefly News