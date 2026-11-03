The All Blacks have received heartbreaking news during their Scotland tour, with the sudden loss leaving players and coaching staff devastated

The long-serving team member had been part of the All Blacks setup for 10 years and played an important role behind the scenes

Jason Ryan and Dave Rennie have shared emotional tributes, highlighting the impact he had on players, staff and their families

The All Blacks are heartbroken following the sudden death of long-serving team member Logan Cadwallader. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The All Blacks are mourning the sudden death of a long-serving member of their management team while on tour in Scotland. Logan Cadwallader, who worked as the New Zealand national team's head of security for 10 years, died following a medical event at the squad's hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the news on Tuesday, 3 November, with coaches describing the loss as devastating for the entire All Blacks family.

The All Blacks are mourning the sudden death of their long-serving head of security, Logan Cadwallader, following a medical event at the team's hotel in Edinburgh. Image: CharlynRugby

Source: UGC

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All Blacks assistant coach pays emotional tribute

Assistant coach Jason Ryan said the news had hit the squad hard, paying tribute to Cadwallader's dedication and the relationships he had built during his 10 years with the All Blacks.

Ryan also offered his sympathies to the late security chief's wife, Nannette, and their children, Trey, Brooke and Mia.

“This is something you don't really prepare for, losing a team member,” Ryan said.

He described Cadwallader as someone who consistently put the needs of others first, ensuring that players, coaching staff and their families were well looked after.

“I can tell you that the team is heartbroken. He had a massive influence on a lot of people in the All Blacks in the last decade,” Ryan said.

Paying further tribute to his character, Ryan recalled how Cadwallader worked quietly in the background while remaining alert to the needs of everyone around him.

“Loges was our quiet hero. He was always looking ahead for us and always looking out for us and our families,” he said.

Ryan concluded by acknowledging the loss felt beyond the rugby setup, describing Cadwallader as someone whose contribution would not be forgotten.

“The country has lost a great soldier and we have lost a great team member and we love him,” he added.

Dave Rennie speaks about All Blacks security chief

Head coach Dave Rennie also paid tribute, describing Cadwallader as a trusted member of the team.

“Logan has been a big part of the All Blacks family for a long time. He was the ultimate team man, loved and trusted by all and a true professional,” Rennie said.

He added that Cadwallader cared for players and staff and became a close friend to many in the squad.

Logan Cadwallader's military background

Cadwallader brought considerable military experience to his role with the All Blacks. Before joining the rugby team's management structure, he served in both the New Zealand Army and the country's Special Air Service Regiment. His military career took him on deployments to Bosnia, East Timor, Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand squad remains in Edinburgh, where it is preparing for its Nations Championship meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

New Zealand Rugby is dealing with the loss alongside Cadwallader's family and the wider All Blacks group, including players and support staff.

His death has also brought attention to the people working outside the spotlight who play important roles in supporting international rugby teams during training camps and overseas tours.

All Blacks investigate growing injury list as Dave Rennie reviews training loads

Briefly News previously reported that the All Blacks are investigating a growing injury list after several players suffered calf problems ahead of their November Nations Championship campaign.

Head coach Dave Rennie has admitted that the coaching staff are reviewing training loads to understand why so many players have suffered similar injuries. But there is also a selection setback involving an experienced forward who has returned to fitness. Full story here.

Source: Briefly News