Natalia Chavez closed over $500 million (approx. R8.3 billion) in real estate deals over two years

Richkey Properties CEO Daban Othman surprised her with a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus valued at up to R7.8 million

Chavez scooped four major awards during the company's third-anniversary gala, including overall Top Performer

Forget corporate vouchers; one boss raised the bar by handing over keys to a multi-million-rand ride. Image: @richkey_properties

Source: Instagram

Going the extra mile at the office often earns a pat on the back, a modest voucher, or an employee-of-the-month certificate. One Dubai-based property professional, however, saw her hustle rewarded on a different scale when her boss handed over the keys to a luxury supercar worth millions. Natalia Chavez was left stunned when her employer surprised her with a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus to celebrate her record-breaking property sales figures.

A reward matching massive results

Natalia originally took to the stage during the third-anniversary gala and awards evening hosted by Richkey Properties, anticipating a standard acknowledgement for her high-volume contributions. Instead, Richkey Properties CEO Daban Othman orchestrated a full reveal, unveiling the high-end sports utility vehicle wrapped in a giant decorative ribbon following a dramatic countdown.

The extraordinary gesture arrived on the back of monumental business numbers. According to reports by TUKO.co.ke, Natalia successfully closed property deals totalling over $500 million (approximately R8.3 billion) over two years. In Dubai's ultra-luxury automotive market, the Lamborghini Urus generally retails between AED 900,000 and AED 1.55 million, placing the value of the jaw-dropping reward anywhere up to roughly R7.8 million.

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Watch Natalia receive her car gift in the Instagram reel below:

Dominating the leaderboard

The luxury ride was the crowning moment of a strong performance at the company's gala. Natalia collected four key awards throughout the evening after systematically outperforming her targets across the calendar year. She opened the year by securing third place in the first quarter, before clinching the Top Performer spot in two quarters, ultimately taking home the overall title of Top Performer of 2026. Footage and images of the moment Natalia stood beside her new machine circulated rapidly across social media, setting a bold new benchmark for employee appreciation and highlighting the eye-watering commissions driving Dubai's booming property sector.

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Source: Briefly News