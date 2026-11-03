A TikTok video showing Chinese students learning isiZulu at an indoor gathering caught South Africans completely off guard

Nkosinathi Shazi posted the footage from what appeared to be a conference or informal event in China

The clip sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans who could not believe what they were seeing

South African man interacts with Chinese students in Zulu. Image: @nkosinathishazi94

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing Chinese students actively learning isiZulu has caught South Africa completely off guard. Nkosinathi Shazi posted the clip on 2 October 2026, and it quickly took off online, racking up thousands of comments from stunned viewers.

The footage, filmed indoors at what looks like an informal gathering or conference in China, shows attendees smiling and engaging playfully with the camera. An on-screen caption reads:

"They're learning isiZulu in China."

It set the tone for the wave of surprised and amused reactions that followed.

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IsiZulu goes global

For many South Africans, the sight of Chinese students embracing one of the country's most widely spoken indigenous languages was both unexpected and deeply moving. IsiZulu is spoken by roughly 14 million people in South Africa and is an important part of the country's cultural identity, making its appearance in a Chinese classroom all the more striking.

The video also sparked a broader conversation about which African languages deserve more recognition globally, and whether South Africans themselves do enough to celebrate their own linguistic heritage.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

South Africans flooded the comments section on the page with everything from humour to heartfelt pride:

@christopher wrote:

"What are they planning? 😂🤣 China is always 10 steps ahead of everyone. What's the plan?"

@Chaza.Virginia shared:

"Bafunda isiZulu bafuna ukuza lana 😭" [They are learning isiZulu because they want to come here]

@Leesha commented:

"I love the Zulu language and culture. I'm an Indian woman and wish to find a Zulu man 🥹🙌❤"

@Secret 🙊 ㊙ Me observed:

"Chinese are smart"

@Conrad Stoltz🇿🇦 quipped:

"Bro is colonizing Asia 🤣🤣"

The clip tapped into something bigger than a curiosity moment. For many South Africans, it served as a reminder of just how rich and far-reaching their cultural heritage truly is.

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Source: Briefly News