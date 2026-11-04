Johannesburg content creator Mbuyiselo Vilakazi shared a video listing free food and drink deals available to South Africans who voted

Restaurants including Wimpy, Krispy Kreme, Spur, and Tiger's Milk joined the election day freebies tradition

South Africans flooded the comments with excitement, humour, and tips about even more deals on offer

Two women eating ice cream on the left and a young man from Johannesburg on the right. Images: Aurore Marechal / Staff/Getty and mbuyiselovilakazi/Instagram

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg content creator lit up Instagram on 3 November 2026 with a video that had South Africans reaching for their car keys. Mbuyiselo Vilakazi shared a rundown of all the freebies voters could claim simply by showing their inked thumb after casting their ballot in the local government elections.

The video quickly gained traction as viewers realised just how many brands had joined the tradition.

What voters could claim with their inked thumb

Wimpy led the charge with a free short cappuccino or hot chocolate. Krispy Kreme offered one free Original Glazed doughnut per customer while stocks lasted. Spur was handing out a complimentary soft-serve ice cream with any qualifying main meal, and Tiger's Milk put a free 300ml Castle Lite on the table for inked patrons.

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Beauty brand Sorbet Salons got creative with their campaign slogan:

"Pay for 9 fingers, your voting thumb is free," giving customers a 10% discount on any manicure when they showed their marked thumb.

Vilakazi also mentioned Delfonos, where voters could grab a 19cm pizza and a Pepsi for R50 on presentation of their thumb.

The promotions are part of a longstanding South African election-day tradition where businesses use the indelible ink mark as proof of voting to unlock treats and discounts. While the deals serve as smart marketing, they also add a festive energy to polling day and give citizens an extra nudge to get out and vote.

Watch Mbuyiselo Vilakazi's full video breaking down the voting day deals.

Mzansi reacts to the election day freebies

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments section oin the young man's Instagram post:

@indiphile_unathi_tshembele wrote:

"This is incredible! What a beautiful way to show support and motivate people to vote. Now this is true, relevant and meaningful marketing."

@tshangase.tshepo joked:

"Me going to every shop."

@reed.theroom pleaded:

"Please don't come to Spur. I want a quiet shift."

@ruben.swanie added:

"Blue Peter also has free beer or Brutal Fruit."

@jane_sassyfox said:

"Thank you for this! Real influencer!"

@makhumzy replied:

"Thank you for sharing."

@glen.kreates simply said:

"I'll be there."

More on the 2026 local government elections

Briefly News recently reported on how the IEC reported a smooth start to election day, with its chairperson clarifying key voting rules.

recently reported on how the IEC reported a smooth start to election day, with its chairperson clarifying key voting rules. Voters at a Gonubie station rejected the Buffalo City mayor’s request to skip the queue, and South Africans praised them online.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams forgot his ID card at a voting station in Mitchells Plain, though he praised the IEC for how smoothly voting was running.

Source: Briefly News