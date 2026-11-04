Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo took to X on 3 and 4 November 2026 to urge South Africans to cast their votes

The businessman shared his message on election day itself, sparking a wave of responses from social media users

Netizens flooded the comments with views on South Africa's political state, with some asking if Thembekwayo plans to run for president

Vusi Thembekwayo Urges South Africans to Vote on Election Day

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's election day on Wednesday, 4 November 2026 had one of its most prominent voices weighing in. Motivational speaker, author, and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo used his X platform on both Tuesday, 3 November and Wednesday, 4 November to call on South Africans to get out and vote, sparking a lively conversation online.

Thembekwayo, who was recently ranked one of the richest men in Mzansi, motivated his followers on social media to vote.

The popular author posted a video on his X account on 4 November 2026.

"It’s election day in South Africa. Here’s a question worth asking before you vote: If we built this country from scratch, knowing what we know now, what would we build? Then ask who on your ballot is actually building it," he wrote.

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South Africans comment on the clip

@theanger00 said:

"Its only EFF making a sober analysis of the conditions and providing solutions."

@DjKhoslonke replied:

"I like how patriotic VT is. He really love South Africa. Thank you bro."

@GEEYOUZEDAY responded:

"When are you running for president?"

@DruzawaSA wrote:

"Why dont you stand for president as an independent then?"

@Nkosina53592951 said:

"Using the 20/80 rule, for now only 20% benefit from the 80% of the politicians would be provided to the citizens. No politicians will build anything, visionary people like your self would build. Us academic people need to play our role to protect and support guys like you."

Vusi Thembekwayo Urges South Africans to Vote on Election Day

Source: Getty Images

Vusi Thembekwayo Claps Back After Viral Rate Card Shows R950K Keynote Fee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Thembekwayo's rate card went viral on X after a user posted pricing that showed a R950,000 keynote speaker fee.

The viral moment came shortly after a widely circulated list placed Thembekwayo at number 13 among SA's wealthiest, citing an R8 billion net worth.

Thembekwayo fired back at the user who shared the pricing, claiming the rate card shared online is a decade out of date.

Source: Briefly News