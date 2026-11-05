A South African woman named Kitty T McGeezus made a terrifying discovery when she found a puff adder in her bed

She shared the shocking find on Facebook, saying she had no idea how the deadly snake got into her room

South Africans flooded her post with reactions ranging from genuine fear to unexpected jokes

Kitty discovered a puff adder in her bed. Image: Kitty T McGeezus

Source: Facebook

A South African woman got the fright of her life when she discovered one of the country's most dangerous snakes coiled up in her own bed. Kitty T McGeezus shared the alarming find on Facebook on 4 November 2026, leaving her followers stunned.

In her post, Kitty described her disbelief at discovering a puff adder in her bedroom. She said she had no idea how it got in, suggesting the window may have been the entry point, and described it as "the most dangerous snake."

Why puff adders are so feared

The puff adder is widely regarded as one of Africa's deadliest snakes, responsible for a significant number of snakebite fatalities on the continent each year. Unlike many other snakes, puff adders are slow-moving and rely on camouflage rather than fleeing from threats, making accidental encounters far more likely. Their venom is cytotoxic, causing severe tissue damage if a bite goes untreated.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One commenter, Siyasanga Sanga Dukuza, offered some reassurance, noting that the puff adder does not attack unless it feels threatened.

Mzansi reacts to the snake discovery

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans had plenty to say on her page, with the comments ranging from panic to pure comedy:

@Wothi Nhlengethwa Mpangazitha asked:

"Which city and town are you from, so that I never make a mistake of staying there? 😯"

@Zoe Canham advised:

"Listen sis... pack up and move. That house has a new owner now"

@Premier Hlase joked:

"Soon you will be a millionaire. I see you Kitty 🫡 Uyithathile lento McGeezus [You have got this, McGeezus]."

@NA KO questioned:

"Sthunya se kae? [Where is the gun?]"

@Leeanne Johnston offered a theory:

"They can't climb very high, doubt a window"

@Colin Abroue laughed:

"My worst nightmare 😂"

More Briefly News stories on snakes

Helga Strydom filmed a close encounter with a large snake in a Cape Town ravine, sparking debate over whether it was a boomslang or black mamba in October 2026.

A Gold Coast snake catcher revealed a surprising spring discovery after multiple snakes were found in the same ceiling, leaving Australians stunned by sight.

Travel creator Liam Dipple spent a night at a roofless $40 Airbnb in Jordan’s Wadi Rum, sparking online concerns over wildlife, cold desert nights and toilets.

Source: Briefly News