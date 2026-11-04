Natasha Thahane shared a funny video of her young son revealing who he would vote for

The toddler's answer had an obvious connection to his father, Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates

The clip quickly caught the attention of South African football and entertainment fans

Natasha Thahane shared an adorable video of her young son declaring his support for Orlando Pirates. Image: Natasha Thahane

Source: Facebook

Natasha Thahane is a whole Pirates supporter in the making at home, and she did not even plan it. The actress shared a close-up, selfie-style video filmed indoors that showed her asking her son a simple question, and his answer left her in stitches.

In the casual, lighthearted clip, Natasha tells her son that she is going to vote and asks who he would vote for. Without missing a beat, the little boy replies, "Pirates." Natasha bursts into laughter, saying:

"Ha, ha, ha. Yoh, I."

Lorch's influence at home

The moment landed differently for fans who know the backstory. Natasha shares her son with Thembinkosi Lorch, the Orlando Pirates winger. It is clear the little one has already picked up on his father's club loyalty, even if he is far too young to cast an actual ballot.

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Natasha Thahane is well known as an actress and media personality, while Lorch has long been a fan favourite at Orlando Pirates. Their relationship attracted significant public attention, and their son has since become a talking point whenever either parent shares a glimpse of family life online.

The video, filmed in what appears to be a relaxed home environment, captures a genuinely unscripted moment between mother and child. Natasha's reaction, equal parts disbelief and laughter, made the clip all the more endearing for anyone who watched it.

Watch the video below:

Natasha Thahane was called out for her outfit

Natasha Thahane attended the EFF's annual Last Dance Matric Dance event, hosted by Julius Malema for learners from two Limpopo schools.

The actress delivered a heartfelt speech to the class of 2026, quoting scripture and offering words of encouragement to learners who had lost loved ones.

Source: Briefly News