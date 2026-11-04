Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti Spiller, caught the attention of fans after sharing glimpses of their experience at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Spiller posted a four-photo Instagram carousel showing the newlyweds inside the Williams garage, posing together and enjoying the Formula 1 atmosphere

Their latest outing comes just weeks after the couple exchanged vows at La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands on 10 October 2026

Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti Spiller, have taken their newlywed celebrations to the world of Formula 1.

Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller Enjoy Newlywed Life at Mexico City Grand Prix

Source: Instagram

Spiller shared a four-photo carousel on Instagram from the Mexico City Grand Prix, which took place from 30 October to 1 November 2026. The photographer tagged the official F1 account and included a Mexican flag in her post.

The opening photograph shows Spiller smiling in the pit lane, wearing a denim vest and an F1 cap.

Two other pictures feature the couple inside the Atlassian Williams garage, posing in front of a car beneath a sign bearing the name Carlos and the Spanish flag. They also posed with a racing helmet displaying the number 55, which belongs to Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

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The final photograph captures mechanics working on the team's blue racing car.

Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller recently tied the knot

The couple's latest appearance comes just weeks after they exchanged vows on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate near Franschhoek in the Cape Winelands. Their wedding attracted attention from South African entertainment and sporting personalities, with photographs from the celebrations circulating on social media.

Spiller has also been sharing content about marriage. Two weeks after their wedding, she launched a series discussing things couples should invest in before getting married.

Her mother, Ester Spiller Coetzee, was among those who reacted to the couple's latest photographs, commenting,

"Love you guys."

Another follower brought a different motorsport perspective to the comments, joking that MotoGP was much more exciting.

Max Verstappen wins as Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history

The couple's visit coincided with an eventful weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Max Verstappen claimed victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third place.

Antonelli also made history by becoming Formula 1's youngest-ever world champion at 20 years and 68 days, securing the 2026 drivers' championship with four races remaining.

Williams, meanwhile, had a difficult afternoon. Alex Albon finished 11th, one position ahead of team-mate Sainz, with neither driver scoring points.

The result left Williams ninth in the constructors' championship with 12 points, according to Formula 1's official standings.

Du Plessis has also had a busy period in his professional career. The South African lost his UFC middleweight championship to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on 16 August 2025, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

He returned to the Octagon on 18 July 2026, facing former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in Oklahoma City.

Du Plessis secured a unanimous decision victory after five rounds, getting his career back on track following the championship loss. The former champion's next fight has not been officially confirmed.

Source: Briefly News