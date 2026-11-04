Hungani Ndlovu officially launched his DJing career under the moniker DJ Grizi

The Skeem Saam actor revealed he began exploring DJing as far back as 2019 but deliberately held off on public bookings until he felt confident and ready

Following a performance milestone at a recent festival, Ndlovu released his debut single and opened his schedule for festival and corporate bookings

Hungani Ndlovu reintroduced himself as DJ Grizi. Images: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

South African actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu has taken a bold creative step, officially launching his career as a DJ and music producer under the stage name DJ Grizi, complete with a debut commercial single.

Ndlovu is widely recognised for playing Romeo Medupe on Scandal! and Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, two of South Africa's most-watched soapies. Now, he is channelling that same creative energy into house music, recently confirming via social media that he is open for festive season bookings.

From private sets to AfroNation

His relationship with DJing is not entirely new. Ndlovu first started experimenting behind the decks back in 2019, playing at private family gatherings, weddings, and home sessions. Rather than rushing into the public eye, he spent years quietly sharpening his craft before feeling ready to share it with fans and promoters.

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"I didn't want to rush and open for bookings until I felt confident and ready," he told TshisaLIVE.

After seven years of private sets, he formally revived his public DJ career by launching a YouTube mix series called Breeze Sessions, designed to explore distinct shades of house music, Amapiano, 3-Step, and Gqom, while shining a light on emerging local artists.

A performance at AfroNation marked a significant milestone, after which he opened his calendar for both festival and private corporate bookings.

Debut single and plans ahead

In late October 2026, Ndlovu dropped his first official commercial track, Letjepe, featuring Icon Lamaf and Innovative DJz. The release signals a serious commitment to music, not just a side experiment.

Grizi, it turns out, is a name with history. Ndlovu explained that it was originally his dancer stage name, making the DJ transition feel like a natural extension of an identity he has been building for years.

Hungani Ndlovu has been quietly sharpening his skills as a DJ since 2019 and is ready to show the world. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

His journey as a dancer was not without its bumps, with his energetic moves previously turned into memes across social media platforms. He is approaching any potential criticism of his DJing with the same composure he has maintained throughout his career.

"I plan to handle this the very same way I have over the years as I expanded from actor to dancer, to content creator, to producer and director. DJing is another creative outlet," he said.

He also noted that the support of family and close friends has been his anchor throughout the process, adding that their backing is more than enough to keep him motivated. As for what comes next, Ndlovu hinted that there are "many plans with the team" following his AfroNation debut, suggesting his musical chapter is only just beginning.

Watch DJ Grizi's performance below.

Hungani Ndlovu makes directorial debut

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Hungani Ndlovu's debut as a director.

The dance-theatre production explores identity and belonging in a social media-driven world.

Source: Briefly News