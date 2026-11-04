A street interview with Maglera Doe Boy took an uncomfortable turn when he called a reporter's question "stupid"

The rapper grew visibly irritated after being asked whether he believed in cheating back, demanding more serious questions

Peeps on social media were divided, with some backing MDB and others cringing on behalf of the interviewer

Maglera Doe Boy sparked online debate after a vox-pop interview featuring the rapper circulated on social media. Image: Maglera Doe Boy

Source: Facebook

Maglera Doe Boy did not hold back when a street interviewer pushed a personal question on him during what appeared to be a casual vox-pop session, and South Africa has been talking about it ever since.

The clip, filmed outdoors on a city pavement in front of a shop decorated with graffiti-style murals, shows the interviewer, who introduced herself as Daniela, holding a microphone up to the rapper while onlookers and a camera operator gathered nearby. The exchange started light enough, but things shifted quickly once she popped the question:

"Do you believe in cheating back?"

Maglera demands respect from interviewers

The Pretoria rapper was clearly not impressed. He fired back immediately, telling Daniela the question was "crazy" and challenging her to ask him something more meaningful.

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"Ask me about my art. The internet makes you guys ask the most stupid things ever. Ask me something real. I just gave you 30 seconds of my life. Respect me."

When Daniela switched gears and asked about upcoming music, the rapper visibly relaxed and opened up. He revealed he had just returned from Los Angeles, where he shot a 30-second short film titled Mzanti, produced alongside 25K, Youngstana, Sur Trill, Kill Brady, and Blacky Somiyama. "That is a real question," he acknowledged, clearly drawing the line between what he considers worthy of his time and what he views as clickbait content. He also took a swipe at the broader trend of clip farming, urging interviewers to "respect people" and warning that better interactions come to those who approach others with genuine intention.

Watch the X clip below:

Netizens split on who was in the wrong

The clip sparked a range of reactions online, with peeps firmly divided between those who backed MDB and those who felt uncomfortable watching it play out.

@TheMelanatedGod wrote:

"TikTok journalists, lea re bora… Maglera just gave this young lady some good career advice. 💯🤷🏾‍♂️"

@_vuXuv sided with the rapper without hesitation:

"Definitely not harsh; that was a stupid question, no warm-up, no nothing. MDB is so real for this."

@bsimidube, however, felt secondhand embarrassment on behalf of the interviewer:

"I'd relocate, change my name and my face. 😭💔🕊️ I'm sure she felt like vanishing. Why did they even post this? 😂"

Maglera was photographed with Alicia Keys

Maglera Doe Boy was photographed with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at a Los Angeles event.

The Klerksdorp rapper recently jetted off to the US and has been making major international connections.

Source: Briefly News