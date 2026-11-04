Donovan Marx's family confirmed he experienced a medical setback requiring further investigations after initially being stabilised

His wife, Louise, urged South Africans to continue praying for her husband and his medical team during what she called an incredibly difficult time

Four men accused of the attack on Marx appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing multiple serious charges

Donovan Marx is continuing to fight for his life. Image: @Afriforum

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST — Ventersdorp farmer Donovan Marx has suffered a medical setback, with his family warning that his road to recovery is proving more difficult than initially hoped.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, 3 November 2026, the Marx family said the setback had prompted further medical investigations and additional treatment. Despite this, they confirmed Marx remained stable.

"The family confirms that Donovan is currently in a stable condition, but that his recovery process remains complicated and challenging. His medical team is continuously monitoring his condition, and the family is in communication with the relevant medical personnel regarding his further treatment and recovery," the family said in the statement.

Louise Marx appeals for prayer and support

His wife, Louise, expressed deep gratitude for the public support the family had received while calling on South Africans to keep praying.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Words cannot describe how grateful we are for every prayer, message, call and gesture of love that we have received. We are currently experiencing an incredibly difficult time, but the support from so many people gives us strength and courage to face each day," she said.

She specifically asked for prayers over her husband's recovery and for the medical professionals responsible for his care.

"We ask that you please continue to pray for Don, especially for his recovery and for the doctors who must make important decisions about his treatment. We trust in the Lord for strength, wisdom and healing, and we hold on to hope that Don will come through this difficult time."

Four accused appear in court

Marx, 50, was shot, stabbed and had both ears cut off at his farm in Syferfontein, near Ventersdorp, on 28 October 2026. Investigators allege that attackers restrained farmworker Christopher Jinga with cable ties before waiting for Marx to arrive. He was then allegedly dragged inside his home before the men ransacked the property, removed three firearms from a safe and fled in his bakkie.

On Tuesday, four men — Phindile Alex Nomngcayi, 30, Thomas Thabo Motlhangtlhong, 27, Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa, 56, and Mokhema Jan Maishoane, 53 — appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court. They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and possession of firearms and ammunition. The State described the offence as "planned and premeditated". A fifth person originally arrested has since become a State witness.

The charge sheet indicated that the accused were found in possession of 222 live rounds of ammunition and several firearms, two of which had their serial numbers filed off. The court also heard that Mathipa had a prior conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances from 1999, for which he received a 15-year prison sentence.

The Marx family said it "remains committed to the pursuit of justice through the appropriate legal processes" and expressed hope that the attack would draw renewed attention to the impact of violent crime on victims and their communities.

Donoxan Marx family debunks rumours

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Marx’s injuries and his family’s effort to correct false claims after the attack on his farm near Potchefstroom.

The family confirmed that Marx remains stable in intensive care, but said his injuries are serious and his recovery will take time. They also urged the public not to discuss potential suspects while the SAPS investigation remains sensitive.

Source: Briefly News