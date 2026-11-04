Mbuyiseni Ndlozi posted a bold prediction after CNN projected a Democratic sweep of both the House and Senate on 4 November 2026

The former EFF member and radio presenter suggested Donald Trump's presidency faces serious consequences, with Democrats now holding both chambers

Netizens on X were divided, with some backing the impeachment call and others warning it could backfire on the Democratic Party in 2028

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi predicted Trump's impeachment. Image: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Kevin Dietsch/via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former EFF member turned radio presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi set X alight on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after CNN projected that the Democratic Party had recaptured both the House and Senate in a sweeping rebuke of Donald Trump. Reacting to the news, Ndlozi posted just four words that got people talking: "An impeachment is imminent!"

CNN's projection, shared by @cnnbrk, described the result as an "overwhelming rebuke of Trump," with Democrats overperforming in several states the Republican president had won comfortably two years prior. Trump himself reportedly indicated he would accept the results.

What Ndlozi's prediction means

With Democrats now controlling both chambers, they gain subpoena power, the ability to launch full investigations, and the votes needed to impeach — something that wasn't possible when Republicans held the majority. For Ndlozi, that combination made a third impeachment attempt look like a real possibility.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

See Ndlozi's post that sparked the conversation:

Netizens react to Ndlozi's impeachment call

The post drew a wide range of responses from X users, with some supporting Ndlozi's read and others pushing back hard.

@njmaseko16 backed the prediction fully: "Imminent and inevitable. Both houses gone = subpoena power, investigations, and the votes to impeach. He can't hide behind vetoes anymore. The man who killed AGOA and punished SA is about to face real accountability."

@RobertSEscott was more sceptical: "They could get a third impeachment, but they don't have the 2/3 of the Senate to ratify. After two attempts that got blocked, I don't think they'll go for a third; the effect diminishes every time. I expect investigations rather than blocked nominations. Trump will fire Hegseth."

@KMSello_007 warned the Democrats to tread carefully: "An impeachment means they will lose the 2028 race; no need for it if I were them, especially with the fact that it will never pass. They must focus on the Economy. Otherwise, going after Trump will end with the GOP back in power!"

@DitshabaMohlala was blunt in disagreeing with Ndlozi altogether: "I thought you were smart, Mbuyiseni, kanti you are such an idiot. Both parties work for the same people. All of them are compromised, and they're in the Epstein files. Nothing will happen to him."

@Dude_From_South took a broader view of the global moment: "The world is volatile and on a cusp of recession/depression. Literally all caused by Trump. He needs to remain president and take accountability for the consequences of his actions."

@Waar_en_Wolhaar found a local comparison worth chuckling at: "At last there will be common ground between Ramaphosa and Trump, with both in a state of impeachment 🤣"

@MusaMazibuko1 raised another question entirely: "Curious to see if they'll repeal the bill he passed."

US Ambassador blames South African Government

In similar news from Briefly News, US Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, weighed in on South Africa's removal from AGOA eligibility.

The Donald Trump administration announced South Africa's removal, effective 1 January 2027, alongside Rwanda.

Source: Briefly News