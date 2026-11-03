The March and March Movement issued a public debate challenge to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

Kubayi recently made comments about the movement's protests, saying the government cannot allow anarchy

South Africans weighed in on the movement's challenge, with many expressing doubt that Kubayi would accept

The March and March Movement challenged Mmamoloko Kubayi to a live debate with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)/ @mmkubayi (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The March and March Movement has publicly challenged Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to a live, broadcast debate with its leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

The challenge comes after statements the African National Congress member made about the movement ahead of the 4 November 2026 local government elections. The challenge was announced on 3 November 2026.

The movement stipulated that the debate must take place within seven days of the local government elections.

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What Kubayi said about the movement

Kubayi had said she planned to address the movement and outline the government's response at a media briefing following the elections. She warned that the government would not allow the movement to place itself above the law, particularly after reports suggested it intended to defy a court order regulating its protests.

"The issue is that we've got to set the record straight. We can't allow anarchy in this country. The court has set out. We've been observing. We see that even despite a court order, they want to defy. We can't have that," Kubayi said.

The March and March Movement interpreted her remarks as labelling them anarchists, which prompted the debate challenge directed at the ANC National Executive Committee member.

Social media reacts to the challenge

The post drew significant attention online, with many users sceptical that Kubayi would accept the invitation.

@Donna52659122 wrote:

"Jacinta will mop the floor with her."

@RamafaloMoses said:

"There's no ANC minister who can debate with Jacinta Ngobese. They are all going to refuse to engage with her, fearing that they will be exposed. They're all mentally bankrupt, and allergic to intellectual honesty."

@zumapaulos commented:

"A Netflix special would be great, but Kubayi will likely decline."

@GORDON_JHB wrote:

"No government minister would survive a debate with March and March."

@KHB_Ntuli asked:

"Who in the ANC can go toe to toe with Jacinta in a debate? Those people only talk when they are a group. Kubayi here is a challenge. Embrace it."

@Umalumewabantu added:

"Mmamoloko harbours ambitions of becoming ANC president soon. She doesn't want to be humiliated in public."

Ngobese-Zuma criticises Ramaphosa

Briefly News also reported that Ngobese-Zuma took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly criticise President Ramaphosa.

The March and March leader took issue with the way he handled certain matters, like the Ekurhuleni murders.

The post drew divided reactions from South Africans debating the president's handling of the immigration crisis.

Source: Briefly News