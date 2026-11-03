Nota Baloyi unleashed a furious tirade at rapper L-Tido during a live phone call on the Music Pulse podcast

The confrontation broke out after co-host Sfiso dialled L-Tido mid-recording, sending the interview into chaos

Netizens weighed in on the explosive clip, with one pointing out an ironic twist about who seemed most composed

Nota Baloyi lost his temper during a phone call with L-Tido on the Music Pulse podcast, leading to a tense on-air exchange. Image: Nota, L-Tido

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is no stranger to controversy, but his latest outburst may be his most explosive yet. The music industry veteran completely lost his composure during a recording of the Music Pulse podcast after co-host Sfiso unexpectedly called rapper L-Tido, triggering a furious, profanity-laced meltdown that quickly spread across social media.

The Podcast and Chill Network shared a clip of the moment on 3 November 2026, with the caption: "Never ever talk over me! Nota Baloyi completely lost his cool when Sfiso called L-Tido, and things went left real quick."

Nota's tirade against L-Tido

Once L-Tido was on the line, Nota went straight for the jugular. He accused the rapper of allowing others to disrespect him and of platforming people who speak negatively about him on his podcast. "Never ever talk against me. Never ever platform those little boys that you're paying too little money," Nota said. He then claimed credit for booking L-Tido at events early in his career, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I booked your LES when you weren't even getting booked. When you didn't even have a career."

Nota repeatedly questioned L-Tido's status in the industry, insisting the rapper holds no OG standing in his eyes.

"You're an OG to 27-year-old kids who've got nothing in their lives. They've done nothing, they've achieved nothing."

He also took a jab at what he perceived as the co-host's state during the recording, telling L-Tido to "listen to your drunk friend."

The call eventually shifted in tone, with L-Tido apparently responding in a more measured way and expressing that he had defended Nota in his absence on multiple occasions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the blow-up

The clip racked up over 200,000 views and sent social media into a frenzy. Reactions ranged from amusement to pointed criticism:

@VuyoTranscends said:

"This is actually hilarious because the one with the sanity is the guy who's drunk."

@39picturess wrote:

"Eeh, Sfiso is drunk again? 😭🤦🏾‍♂️"

@patriotntp had a pointed observation:

"Nota calls 27-year-olds kids, but his 21-year-old girlfriend is an adult? Ae."

Nota was in a confrontation

Footage from a podcast episode showed Nota Baloyi in a heated confrontation with a streamer known as Siv.

The clash came after a video of a woman believed to be Nota's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, in bed with Siv spread across social media.

Source: Briefly News