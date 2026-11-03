Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is facing mounting pressure after the Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates

A Carling Knockout Cup clash against Siwelele FC on Friday could determine whether Da Cruz keeps his job at Naturena

Chiefs are already 12 points behind the Betway Premiership leaders, with their CAF and MTN8 campaigns already over

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is under serious threat of losing his job, with the club's hierarchy reportedly considering a managerial change before the upcoming FIFA international break.

The pressure intensified after Chiefs fell to a 2-1 defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium over the weekend, extending a difficult run of results for Amakhosi and deepening concerns at Naturena about the team's direction under the Frenchman.

Da Cruz's Job on the Line in Cup Tie

Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has publicly backed Da Cruz, but that support may not survive another poor result. Chiefs are set to face Siwelele FC in a Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final on Friday, and that match has taken on enormous significance beyond simply advancing to the last four.

Having already been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup and eliminated in the early stages of the MTN8, the Carling Knockout Cup is one of the few remaining routes to silverware this season. Chiefs are expected to at least reach the final, and anything less will likely intensify calls for change.

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League Struggles Add to the Pressure

Chiefs' Betway Premiership campaign has been equally concerning. The team are 12 points adrift of the league leaders, making a title challenge look increasingly unlikely. With both cup and league ambitions under strain, patience within the club appears to be wearing thin.

Chiefs were seeded for the Carling Knockout draw, which means they have avoided facing some of the competition's most formidable sides in the opening rounds. That makes an early exit against Siwelele even harder to justify from a club perspective.

Should another title contender also exit in the quarter-finals, the pressure on Chiefs' technical staff would mount further, and the club could act swiftly before the FIFA break offers a natural pause in the fixture calendar.

For Da Cruz, Friday's match against Siwelele is therefore about far more than a semi-final spot. It may well be the most consequential game of his tenure at Amakhosi.

Source: Briefly News