The UK government announced a major overhaul of its permanent settlement rules, doubling the standard qualifying period from five to ten years

South Africans in skilled trades, administration, and commercial roles will be among those most affected by the new ten-year waiting period

Healthcare workers and teachers may qualify for a faster five-year route, but strict income and tax conditions apply to all applicants

The Tower Bridge in the UK. Images: Javier Ruiz/Getty

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Britain has dramatically overhauled its immigration settlement rules, and South Africans living or planning to work in the UK will feel the impact directly. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the changes, which replace the previous automatic time-based system with what the government calls an "earned settlement" model.

According to the BBC, the most significant shift is the doubling of the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from five years to ten. ILR gives holders the permanent right to live, work, and access public funds in the UK.

How the new settlement tiers work

The revised framework creates four pathways based on income, occupation, and conduct.

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The fastest route is a three-year track reserved for individuals earning above £125,141 (around R2,794,673.84) annually, along with those on Global Talent or Innovator Founder visas. A five-year route remains available to workers earning at least £50,271 (around R1,122,969.68) for three of the five qualifying years, and to skilled public service professionals such as doctors, registered nurses, and qualified teachers.

The ten-year track now becomes the default for the majority of skilled migrants. Applicants on this route must demonstrate earnings of at least £12,571 (around R280,815.02) annually for five of the seven years before applying. Those who have breached immigration conditions or accessed public welfare face waits of twenty years or more, while asylum seekers arriving outside official government programmes could wait between ten and thirty years.

All adult applicants must meet four baseline requirements: a clean criminal record, advanced English proficiency, no outstanding debt to the British state or the NHS, and at least three years of documented tax and National Insurance contributions.

What this means for South Africans in the UK

South Africans in standard skilled roles such as bricklaying, graphic design, welding, or hospitality will now face a decade of visa renewals, NHS health surcharges, and dependent fees before qualifying for permanent status.

South African doctors, nurses, and state school teachers retain access to the five-year route, offering some protection from the extended wait. Care workers who arrived before May 2025 and earn at least £25,000 (around 558 376,25) annually will also avoid the ten-year default under transitional arrangements.

For South Africans hoping to use income to secure the faster five-year settlement outside of public sector roles, the £50,271 earnings threshold equates to roughly R1.12 million per year at current exchange rates, a figure beyond the reach of many workers on standard contracts.

Families relocating together must also meet a combined household earnings threshold of £25,142. Adult dependants aged 18 to 24 will be required to pass language and suitability assessments, while those aged 25 and older will no longer be permitted to settle alongside their parents and must qualify independently.

A man holding a South African passport and a plane ticket. Images: SeizaVisuals/Getty

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