Young Stunna shared photos with a woman named FlayWay, sparking major reactions on social media

The amapiano star posted a picture of the two together in a swimming pool, plus a solo snap of her

Fans and netizens have weighed in on the new couple, with opinions split across the board

Amapiano star Young Stunna sparked relationship chatter after sharing cosy swimming pool pictures with FlayWay. Image: Young Stunna

Source: Facebook

Young Stunna appears to be head over heels, and he's not keeping it a secret. The amapiano star went public with a new romantic interest on 1 November 2026, sharing photos of himself alongside a woman he introduced as "FlayWay." The post showed the pair together in a swimming pool, with an additional solo snap of the woman included. The images were shared on X by fan account SA HIP HOP & AMAPIANO PARADISE (@sahiphop_piano), who captioned the post:

"Young Stunna introduces his new girlfriend, 'FlayWay'. ❤️🔥 Stunna is in love. 😍"

Young Stunna's new love interest turns heads

Young Stunna, who rose to fame through his infectious amapiano hits and collaborations, rarely puts his personal life on display. The decision to publicly introduce FlayWay marks a notable shift, and it has peeps talking. While some fans are celebrating the apparent romance, others are not shy about sharing their unfiltered takes on his choice of partner.

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The post racked up significant attention, with the X community doing what it does best: splitting into camps, with support on one side and shade on the other. The photos caught fire almost immediately, drawing a wave of reactions from fans and curious onlookers alike. Not everyone was impressed, though. Others were more supportive, with the fan account itself responding with a simple heart emoji, echoing the excitement many felt about seeing the star seemingly loved up.

See post here:

Mzansi weighs in on FlayWay

User @badgyalamy2 dropped a pointed comment, writing:

"Him and mid girls>>"

Young Stunna revealed his newest album

Young Stunna dropped his sophomore album Busisiwe on 21 October 2026, and fans have been curious about the name behind it.

The amapiano singer shared a touching Facebook post revealing that Busisiwe was his late great-grandmother, who raised him in Daveyton.

Source: Briefly News