Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi publicly admitted that the province did not anticipate the sudden drop in reservoir levels across Johannesburg and neighbouring metros

Johannesburg Water reported storage levels climbing from 37% to 41% on Monday, with further recovery expected by the end of the week

WaterCAN questioned how authorities could claim surprise given their regular crisis meetings, while residents marched to Johannesburg Water with eight demands

Panyaza Lesufi said the government did not see the water crisis in Gauteng coming. Image: Panyaza Lesufi

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi publicly admitted that provincial authorities were caught off guard by the severe drop in water storage capacity that recently crippled parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg.

Sunday Times reported that Lesufi was addressing journalists at the Crown Gardens reservoir on Monday, 2 November 2026, alongside Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Lesufi noted that current tracking mechanisms failed to flag the emerging shortfall. He offered an apology to impacted communities, adding that officials would face accountability measures once service delivery normalises.

To prevent future disruptions, the province activated a digital monitoring framework built with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The real-time technology, deployed across reservoirs in Lesedi, Mogale City, and Johannesburg, tracks both chlorine concentrations and volume levels.

Water storage reaches 41%

Johannesburg Water confirmed system-wide storage reached 41% by Monday afternoon, marking a four percent increase from Sunday. Utility projections indicate capacity should hit roughly 50% by week's end. Mayor Morero highlighted that piped supply returned to Berea, Kensington, and Crown Gardens, stating full restoration across all affected zones was anticipated by Tuesday evening.

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Morero, who recently said Johannesburg has water challenges, further stated that addressing the municipality's decaying sanitation and piping network requires an estimated R13 billion investment. He noted that Johannesburg Water's immediate intervention strategy aims to cut system losses by 10%, generating potential savings of R300 million.

Civic society responds to crisis

The response drew sharp criticism from civic groups. WaterCAN executive manager Dr Ferrial Adam questioned the effectiveness of intergovernmental oversight meetings, while South African Human Rights Commission chairperson Henk Boshoff called for redirecting budget allocations from private water trucking vendors to permanent network repairs, citing concerns over municipal tender interference.

Concurrently, members of the People's Water Forum submitted a list of eight demands to Johannesburg Water, calling for rapid infrastructure stabilization and additional public taps. The utility is currently rolling out an internal fleet of 36 municipal tankers to diminish reliance on third-party suppliers.

SAHRC calls on Tshwane to act on water crisis

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the SAHRC’s call for the City of Tshwane to act over contaminated water linked to more than 400 gastrointestinal illness cases in Bronkhorstspruit. The commission has been investigating water supply complaints in the area since May 2026, while the Public Protector has opened a separate probe into the city’s response.

The warning is urgent: officials say boiling the municipal water does not make it safe to drink or use for daily activities. Residents in several affected communities have been told to use it only for flushing toilets.

Source: Briefly News