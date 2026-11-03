Senator Ned Nwoko made a public plea for Regina Daniels to be given space to recover from her health challenges

Nwoko warned he would pursue legal action against those spreading fabricated reports, including fake death announcements about Regina

Fans and social media users reacted to Nwoko's statement, with some questioning his role in bringing their private life into the public eye

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko addressed concerns surrounding his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, following online speculation about her appearance. Image: Ned Nwoko

Source: Facebook

Senator Prince Ned Nwoko has broken his silence on wife Regina Daniels' health, issuing a heartfelt appeal to fans, bloggers and social media users to back off and allow the Nollywood actress space to heal. His statement, posted on 2 November 2026, follows widespread speculation about her noticeable weight loss and a wave of deeply disturbing content circulating online.

Nwoko acknowledged that Regina has been dealing with health struggles that the public may not fully appreciate, noting that she gave a glimpse of these challenges in a video she shared on her birthday. "Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover," he wrote.

Ned threatens legal action over fake reports

Beyond asking for compassion, the senator drew a firm line against those fabricating stories about his wife. He specifically called out the spread of fake death announcements and misleading health reports, warning that such content causes real harm.

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"Regina sees many of these posts, and they are deeply distressing. They do nothing to support her recovery; rather, they add to the burden she is already carrying.”

Nwoko confirmed that he and his team are actively documenting these publications and will hold those responsible to account through legal channels.

"There is a limit to what should be tolerated, and that limit has been reached," he added.

See post here:

Fans react to Ned's appeal

The post drew a massive wave of responses, with many users sharing mixed feelings about the senator's statement.

Che Msume MW pointed to the couple's history of airing personal matters publicly:

"When you bring your private matters in public, get ready for the public reaction. I blame you guys for bringing your family matters in public."

Cyril Okunorobo pushed back, noting it was Regina who first sparked public interest:

"Ned is not to blame for the matter coming to social media. It came to social media when Regina made the now famous statement, 'In Ned's house I am nothing, but in my house I am a Queen'."

Erilu Alam defended Regina, saying:

"Even if they did, it doesn't warrant spreading lies, especially about death. Why would anyone wish that upon someone?"

Ikenna Ugwoegbu joked nervously:

"Xmas don reach I no wan spend am for prison, congratulations sir."

Michael Smith added to the humour:

"He don warn you to stay clear; watery beans is real oo."

Nicole Chinsamy denied Emtee’s allegations

Police, accompanied by a friend of Emtee, arrived at Nicole Chinsamy's home on 29 October 2026 to serve her with a protection order.

Emtee alleged in filed documents that Chinsamy harassed and threatened him following his release from jail on 2 September 2026.

Source: Briefly News