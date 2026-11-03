Social media personality Mathew Lani made a bold claim about DJ Zinhle's Era accessories brand in a viral video

Lani alleged the popular South African brand was simply a rebranded product sourced from Chinese wholesale suppliers like Alibaba

Netizens clapped back on Lani's statements, digging up his history of controversial and fabricated claims

Mathew Lani sparked a debate after alleging that DJ Zinhle's 'Era' jewellery products were sourced from the Chinese online marketplace Alibaba. Image: DJ Zinhle, Matthew Lani

Source: Facebook

Social media personality Mathew Lani has stirred up a fresh wave of online controversy after targeting one of South Africa's most recognisable homegrown fashion brands. In a video that quickly gained traction, Lani took aim at Era by DJ Zinhle, making the eyebrow-raising claim that the brand isn't really the DJ and entrepreneur's own creation.

According to Lani, Era by DJ Zinhle is not an original South African brand but rather a collection of generic products sourced from Chinese wholesale platforms such as Alibaba, and simply repackaged under Zinhle's name.

What is Era by DJ Zinhle?

The brand in question is a legitimate South African fashion and accessories label that DJ Zinhle, born Ntombezinhle Jiyane, founded back in 2012. For over a decade, she has built and run Era as an entrepreneurial venture alongside her career as one of the country's biggest DJs. The brand has grown into a well-known name in local fashion circles, with Zinhle regularly promoting it across her platforms.

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Lani's allegations directly contradict this established history, suggesting the brand's products are imported and rebranded rather than conceived and built from the ground up by Zinhle.

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Netizens call out Lani’s track record

The response from social media users was swift and largely sceptical. Many pushed back not only on the substance of Lani's claims but also on his credibility as a source. A number of users pointed to his past behaviour online, including a widely discussed incident in which he allegedly posed as a fake doctor, as reason to question anything he puts out.

Lani has built a reputation for making sensational and at times disputed statements, and for many, this latest video fit a familiar pattern. The backlash was significant, with users urging others not to take the claims at face value without verified evidence.

Whether Lani will respond to the criticism or provide any proof to support his Alibaba allegations remains to be seen, but for now, DJ Zinhle's supporters appear unmoved.

DJ Zinhle’s earrings were listed on Temu

An X user shared a screenshot comparing DJ Zinhle's Silver Luxe Logo Hoops to a near-identical listing on Temu.

The post came shortly after Dr Matthew claimed in a podcast interview that DJ Zinhle does not own the trademark for her ERA brand.

Source: Briefly News