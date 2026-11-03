An X user shared a screenshot comparing DJ Zinhle's Silver Luxe Logo Hoops to a near-identical listing on Temu

The post came shortly after Dr Matthew claimed in a podcast interview that DJ Zinhle does not own the trademark for her ERA brand

Netizens are now questioning whether Zinhle's Chinese suppliers are selling the same products directly on Temu and Shein

DJ Zinhle's R1000 ERA earrings found on Temu. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Zinhle's ERA jewellery brand is in hot water after a viral post on X surfaced showing what appears to be her Silver Luxe Logo Hoops listed on Temu for just R18, compared to the R1,000 price tag on the ERA by DJ Zinhle website. The find has sent social media into a spin, with many questioning the value behind the brand's pricing.

X user @MhanaFana sparked the conversation on 2 November 2026, sharing a screenshot that placed the two listings side by side.

The caption, "So DJ Zinhle is selling R18 earrings from Temu for R1000😭00!! or did Dr Matthew lie??🤣", quickly caught fire online.

The Dr Matthew reference adds an extra layer to the story. He appeared on the Hangouts podcast and reportedly claimed that DJ Zinhle does not own the trademark for the ERA brand, a statement that has now resurfaced as context for the Temu comparison.

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Who is actually selling on Temu?

Many users in the comments pointed to the most likely explanation: DJ Zinhle's Chinese manufacturers are the ones listing the products directly on platforms like Temu and Shein, bypassing any contractual arrangements with the brand.

@thatswaziguy put it bluntly:

"Nope, her Chinese suppliers are selling them through Temu. Chinese don't care about contractual clauses."

@Kampay35 echoed the sentiment, writing:

"It's China-made - so Temu and Shein are selling at a normal price."

Pinky, posting as @Pinkdoll_love, was more sympathetic:

"Her supplier is doing her dirty."

Mzansi reacts with shock

Even the original poster had some skin in the game. @MhanaFana admitted in a reply, "Yhooo don't finish me off I just bought that travelling bag 😩😩😩😩", before adding that the revelation had cost Zinhle a loyal customer: "They should have done it privately cos to be honest in me she lost a customer I'll now buy at Lovisa."

@LungisiweD had already reached the same conclusion:

"It's so super expensive and unnecessary; I just buy at Lovisa."

Not everyone was surprised. @The_General_SA was less sympathetic towards consumers, writing:

"It's so easy 2 scam a black child ngoba nihamba nomoya. Work them wena Zinhle🤣🤣🤣🤣"

DJ Zinhle has not publicly responded to the comparisons. Whether the Temu listings are a supplier breach or something more, the conversation around ERA's pricing and brand ownership is clearly not going away any time soon.

DJ Zinhle's R1000 ERA earrings retail for R18 on Temu. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Malume wears DJ Zinhle Era earring

Briefly News reported that a woman recorded a TikTok of a man who was wearing DJ Zinhle's Era jewellery.

South Africans were amused and were excited for the DJ to see the viral video.

Source: Briefly News