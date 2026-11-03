Nonku Williams shared family holiday snaps featuring her fiancé and a blended-family moment, but her edited appearance drew more attention than the trip itself

Commenters questioned whether the Real Housewives of Durban star could see how heavily smoothed and brightened her photos looked

The backlash reignited a wider conversation about 'Facetune blindness' and how heavy photo editing affects public figures

Nonku Williams shared holiday pictures that caught followers' attention, with some questioning how heavily the images had been edited. Image: Nonku Williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams' family getaway had all the right ingredients — a fiancé, elephants, and a wholesome blended-family moment. But when the Real Housewives of Durban star shared her holiday snaps, it was her edited appearance, not the scenery, that sent social media into a spin.

Commenters were quick to point out that her complexion looked unusually brightened and smoothed in the photos, with some describing the effect as mask-like. One commenter wrote that "the faceapp always kills me," while others questioned whether she was the only person in the group shots who appeared to have been edited.

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What is facetune blindness?

The term "Facetune blindness" keeps resurfacing in exactly these kinds of conversations. It refers to what can happen when someone repeatedly edits their photos using apps like Facetune or FaceApp, tools that can smooth skin, reshape features, and brighten complexions with minimal effort. Over time, the heavily processed version of their face becomes their new normal, and the uncanny, mask-like quality that viewers spot instantly no longer registers for the person doing the editing.

The disconnect is usually most obvious in group shots, where the edited face clashes with the unedited people and natural surroundings beside it. Video content can also expose the effect, since apps that apply seamless filters to moving footage are far less common.

A pattern Mzansi has seen before

Williams is not the first South African personality to find herself at the centre of this debate. Commenters have pointed to similar-looking photos from other local public figures, with names like Omuhle Gela, Lerato Kganyago, and JoJo Robinson coming up in these discussions. In Robinson's case, the filter conversation often overlaps with her known openness about cosmetic procedures.

Nonku Williams went on a family vacation

A photo of Nonku Williams enjoying a family holiday with her fiancé surfaced on X, shared by user Boity Moreosele.

The post quickly drew attention from netizens who had a lot to say about Nonku's appearance in the snaps.

Source: Briefly News