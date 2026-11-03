The South African Olympic medallist has finally addressed the controversy surrounding one of his biggest career victories

A viral moment in Mexico continued to follow the triathlete long after the race had ended

Schoeman explains why the online criticism became increasingly difficult to deal with

South African Olympic medallist Henri Schoeman has opened up about a decade of online abuse following his famous 2016 Cozumel victory. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

South African Olympic medallist Henri Schoeman has spoken about the devastating impact of a decade of online abuse linked to his famous 2016 victory in Mexico. The triathlete says the situation became particularly difficult when social media users began targeting his wife and children.

In an interview with IOL Sport, published on Monday, 2 November 2026, Schoeman opened up about an experience he had largely kept to himself. He explained that repeatedly deleting comments and blocking accounts did little to stop the attacks.

“For 10 years, I've held this and carried it in silence,” Schoeman told IOL Sport.

He said criticism initially focused on his actions during the race but eventually extended to his family.

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“As an athlete, you put yourself out there and you expect criticism; you expect opinions on your performance. But then it got to a point where I had a family. I have a daughter, I have a son.

“When these people started attacking my family, attacking my daughter and my wife, things changed quite a lot,” he said.

What happened during the 2016 Cozumel race?

The controversy dates back to the World Triathlon Grand Final in Cozumel, Mexico, on 18 September 2016.

Schoeman was competing against Britain's Jonny Brownlee when the latter began struggling in the extreme heat during the final stages.

His older brother, Alistair Brownlee, stopped to help him towards the finish line. Schoeman continued racing and crossed the line first in 1:46:50.

The South African's victory was subsequently overshadowed by criticism from people who believed he should have stopped.

Henri Schoeman explains what happened in Mexico

Schoeman also revealed that fatigue and dehydration had become major factors by the time he reached the water station. He had already been racing for one hour and 46 minutes and was struggling with dizziness.

He recalled seeing stars and feeling as though his head was spinning, with dehydration adding to his physical discomfort.

The South African said he had only two or three seconds to make sense of what was happening when he spotted Jonny near the water station. He had not realised that Alistair was carrying his brother on his shoulders.

Schoeman initially assumed the siblings were preparing for a sprint finish. It was only when he recognised an opportunity to take the victory that he acted, believing the brothers were about to race towards the line.

Henri Schoeman has opened up about 10 years of online abuse following his dramatic 2016 triathlon victory in Mexico. Image: Michael Dodge

Source: Getty Images

Alistair Brownlee privately supported Schoeman

Schoeman also revealed that Alistair contacted him after the race as criticism began spreading online.

“He said, ‘Look, I can see what’s happening. You did 100% the right thing.’ He shared an experience of how he’d been in a similar situation, and said there were no hard feelings. That’s racing,” Schoeman recalled.

The triathlete said the experience affected his confidence, particularly when he later suffered a serious ankle injury at the Tokyo Olympics.

He now coaches emerging athletes and is targeting a fourth Olympic appearance at Los Angeles 2028.

Schoeman has also urged social media users to think before posting hurtful comments, warning that their impact can last much longer than the few seconds it takes to write them.

“The person behind that profile is dealing with insecurities, troubles, and family,” he said.

South Africans rally behind Henri Schoeman

Briefly News previously reported that Henri Schoeman's decision to speak openly about his experiences prompted strong reactions from South Africans, many of whom questioned how he was treated online.

The messages reflected a wave of encouragement, with supporters urging the Olympic medallist to take pride in his achievements rather than allow online criticism to define his career.

Source: Briefly News