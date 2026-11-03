Thierry Henry's attempt to learn isiZulu on Robert Marawa's MSW show amused South Africans

The former Arsenal star practised familiar greetings before struggling with a longer phrase

South Africans praised his effort and shared hilarious reactions to his pronunciation

Former French football star Thierry Henry gave South Africans a good laugh after attempting to learn isiZulu during an appearance on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW).

A video shared by Africa Facts Zone on X on Monday, 2 November 2026, captured the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker being taught some familiar South African greetings, including Sawubona, Unjani? and Ngiyaphila.

Henry appeared keen to get the phrases right, but the interaction became particularly amusing when he was challenged with a longer expression that proved more difficult to pronounce. The clip attracted attention online, with several South Africans amused by Henry's attempt to master the language.

Thierry Henry struggles with a South African phrase

Henry's language lesson featured some of the most recognisable isiZulu greetings. He was introduced to Sawubona, which means hello when addressing one person, before moving on to Unjani?, meaning how are you?

The former France international also practised Ngiyaphila, meaning I am well or I am fine. However, the lesson became more entertaining when Robert Marawa introduced a longer phrase, heard in the clip as "Sbonise ngenwina".

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Henry's attempts to pronounce it brought laughter to the conversation, giving viewers an entertaining glimpse of the football legend outside his usual football environment.

The clip was shared with the caption:

"Thierry Henry learning how to speak South Africa's most widely spoken language, isiZulu."

South Africans react to Thierry Henry's isiZulu lesson

The video prompted a variety of reactions, with some social media users praising Henry for making an effort while others found his pronunciation particularly entertaining.

One user, MANANA, joked about his delivery of the greeting, writing:

"Sawubona was too fluent for him"

Sanie was equally amused by the former footballer's attempt, commenting:

"No way he said 'sawubona' that clean 💀"

Nkechi First, meanwhile, appreciated the effort, highlighting the importance of learning other people's languages.

She wrote:

"Love to see it 👏🏾 Learning someone's language is one of the deepest forms of respect. As an Igbo woman living in the UK, I know how much it means when people even try to say "kedu" properly. Language carries the soul of a people 🌍"

Another user, Son of Zeus, brought some local humour into the conversation, commenting:

"Usezoze aqonywe, akahambe."

The interaction comes after Henry visited South Africa for the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 31 October 2026. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner was brought to the country by Betway as part of its activities surrounding the highly anticipated fixture.

Henry enjoyed a remarkable playing career, representing clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona, while also winning the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France.

His appearance on MSW gave South Africans another opportunity to enjoy the football icon's visit, this time through a light-hearted language lesson.

Source: Briefly News