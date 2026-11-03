Former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya's decision to appeal his failed bail bid has ignited fierce public debate online

Sibiya faces a Schedule 6 offence, with the court ruling he failed to prove exceptional circumstances warranting release

His legal team has challenged the magistrate's findings in the South Gauteng High Court, drawing widespread scrutiny

Shadrack Sibiya's decision to challenge his bail denial has sparked a debate online. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s latest bid for freedom has stirred intense public debate across South Africa.

The debate follows his decision to challenge the Randburg Magistrate’s Court’s refusal to grant him bail. Sibiya, who was arrested in late September, was denied bail in October after failing to convince the court that exceptional circumstances existed to warrant his release on a Schedule 6 charge.

The former top cop faces several charges. He is currently being held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

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Sibiya's legal team challenges magistrate's ruling

The magistrate found that Sibiya had not met the threshold required to justify his release. His legal team disputes that conclusion, arguing that the magistrate misdirected herself by finding that exceptional circumstances had not been established, despite evidence presented by the defence during the bail hearing.

The notice of appeal has been lodged with the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where the matter will now be considered by a higher bench.

South Africans react to the appeal

The news drew immediate commentary on social media, with many users questioning the merits of the legal challenge.

@MajorHarris17 wrote:

"Waste of court time and resources. This case has no prospect of succeeding. The magistrate covered all loopholes."

@RehuRam2 said:

"A review would have been the more appropriate way."

@ADennic98960 noted:

"Wasting money. But, anyway, it's his democratic right."

@BMamkhize commented:

"I guess he has the money to play with. I understand the judgment even though I'm not a legal expert. He should understand it better, but ke, we shall see."

@TheDynamicOne3 wrote:

"Mnx is wasting the illicit money he earned through his criminal activities."

@Nyambose_N added:

"It's finally hitting home that he will be spending Christmas in jail instead of The Grand."

Teenager fears for her life if Sibiya is granted bail

Briefly News reported that the 18-year-old victim at the centre of allegations against Sibiya submitted an affidavit to the court.

The complainant told the court she lives in constant fear for her life if the former top cop were to be granted bail.

Sibiya's defence team also prompted fears for a witness's safety when they revealed his personal details.

Source: Briefly News