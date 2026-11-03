South African content creator Ben Delport surprised his estate's security guard with a phone and cash after learning the man had been mugged on his way to work

The guard had lost his phone and money during an early morning attack two weeks before Delport's surprise gesture

Viewers flooded the comment section praising Delport's kindness after the emotional moment went viral on TikTok

A security guard couldn't hide his gratitude after an estate resident replaced his stolen phone. Image: @bendelport

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator left viewers emotional after surprising his residential estate's security guard with a meaningful gift. Ben Delport shared the moment on TikTok on 15 September 2026, and it quickly captured the hearts of thousands. Ben had discovered that the guard was mugged on his way to catch a taxi to work two weeks earlier. The attacker took his phone and money in the early morning incident, leaving him with nothing.

Ben Delport steps up for the guard

Determined to help, Ben pulled together an iPhone 11, a charging cable and R200 in cash to hand over to the guard. When the moment arrived, the guard was visibly overwhelmed. Rather than reaching out for a handshake, he pulled Delport straight into a warm embrace, thanking him over and over again.

The clip spread fast, with viewers struck by both the generosity and the guard's heartfelt reaction.

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Watch the moment Ben surprised the security guard with the gift in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to the heartwarming surprise

South Africans flooded the comments with warm words and prayers. Others also advised the guard to activate the Find My feature on his new device to keep it safe should he be targeted again.

@Arasaka said:

"With this new generation, I was expecting people to say stuff like 'only an iPhone 11?', but seeing these comments made me feel better about life."

@Mama Oreo 💕🎀 wrote:

"May your pockets never run dry, and God bless you."

@jutt added:

"Ben, please help him Find My iPhone so that you guys can track it if they rob him again."

@Gailyn shared:

"So wholesome to give him an iPhone 11; knowing me, I would've given an iPhone 8 or XR."

@CELLcornoctza (Pty) Ltd said:

"God bless you, this is awesome!"

@azariah simply wrote:

"This is so cute."

More articles about cellphone surprises

A South African mother was overjoyed when her thoughtful daughter surprised her with an iPhone 13 at a restaurant for her birthday.

A young South African woman melted hearts online after using her modest budget to buy her mother a new cellphone, earning hugs and warm appreciation in return.

Briefly News reported that a grandmother captured hearts online after bursting into tears and excitedly running around her yard when her grandson surprised her with a brand-new cellphone and takeaway food.

Source: Briefly News