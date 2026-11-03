Cardiff confirmed George Nott will bring his professional rugby career to a close at the end of December after accepting a new career opportunity

The 30-year-old second-row started all five matches when England Under-20s won the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl paid tribute to Nott, citing his professionalism and positive influence on those around him

Cardiff second-row George Nott will retire from professional rugby at the end of December, the Welsh region confirmed in an official club statement, bringing the curtain down on a career that began in the Sale Sharks academy.

Nott, 30, made his Premiership debut for Sale in 2017 before moving to London Irish in 2019, then the Dragons in 2022, and most recently Cardiff ahead of the 2025/26 season. He has made 19 first-team appearances for the Blue and Blacks since joining, opening his account against Connacht.

Nott's Decision to Step Away

The former England Under-20 international cited a career opportunity in medical sales as the reason for his retirement, a move his club has fully supported. He will remain available for selection throughout December and has stated his intention to finish his playing career on a high.

Nott described his time at Cardiff as an incredible final chapter, acknowledging how difficult it had been to leave during what he called a special and historic period for the club. He reflected warmly on the memories built in a short space of time and indicated he looked forward to watching Cardiff alongside his family once his boots were hung up.

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On the international stage, Nott was part of the England Under-20 squad that won the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, starting all five matches across the tournament. His squad at the time included Max Malins, Joe Marchant and Jack Singleton.

Van Zyl Praises Nott's Legacy at Cardiff

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl spoke warmly of the departing forward, describing him as an outstanding professional, a talented player and an excellent person. Van Zyl noted a prior working relationship with Nott at London Irish, pointing to the second-row's long-standing commitment to the game and his positive influence on teammates and club culture alike.

The coach also acknowledged that injury challenges this season, following a strong run of appearances the previous year, had been a factor in Nott's decision. Van Zyl accepted that the medical sales opportunity was one his player needed to take seriously.

Cardiff are hoping to give Nott a fitting farewell before the end of December and will look to reinforce their second-row options ahead of his departure.

Source: Briefly News