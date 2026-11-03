A groom had to choose his bride from women hidden under blankets during a lobola celebration custom

His young son walked straight to one of the blankets and revealed his mom’s exact hiding spot

Social media users were amused by the little boy’s unexpected assistance to save his dad from paying fines

A traditional lobola game took an unexpected turn when a young boy stepped in to help his father. Image: @kopanooj

Source: TikTok

A joyful lobola ceremony took a comical turn when a young boy decided to speed up formalities and help his father identify his bride. In a video shared on 2 November 2026 by TikTok user @kopanooj, three women were seated on the floor completely concealed beneath thick blankets for the customary bride-guessing game.

Son spares dad from paying fines

Before the groom could deliberate or risk guessing wrong, the couple's little boy casually pointed directly at the correct blanket and told his dad that his mother was right there. Following his son's exact instructions, the groom walked over to the blanket pointed out by the boy and pulled it off, revealing his beaming bride to the loud cheers and applause of family members gathered in the room.

The room erupted into laughter as the couple embraced, while guests joked about the cheeky assist that saved the groom from paying traditional penalty fines for an incorrect guess. Viewers loved the young boy’s straightforward attitude, with many joking that he had no patience for delayed celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the TikTok video that left Mzansi amused below:

Mzansi in stitches over boy's assistance

Viewers were left in stitches by the little boy's cheeky tip-off. Many joked that he deserved a reward for saving his dad from paying fines.

User @Momo Lethabo Mokoena commented:

"Buy that young man enough Danone 😂🍼."

User @Thabomong added:

"The son doesn't want trouble; time has been wasted already. 'There's your wife, dude; let's move on with life.'"

User @Loktu nge♥ joked:

"Hay ngeke uboy (No way, the boy) must pay 😂"

User @Katlego Makhafola asked:

"What happens if you choose the wrong one 😩."

User @Kay said:

"Oh, Cocomelon 😂."

User @Zintle Mgxokwana wrote:

"I love him for saving daddy 🤣."

More wedding-related articles

A woman from Botswana captured hearts online after sharing footage of her vibrant traditional wedding to her British husband, beautifully showcasing Tswana customs, stunning outfits, and rich cultural heritage.

A local bride shared an awkward moment where she could not kiss her groom, whom she had met just eight months before their big day in front of elders, sparking an online debate.

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner groom and his bride trended online for celebrating their union in a home's garage instead of a luxury venue, earning high praise online.

Source: Briefly News