Nick Mallett believes Salmaan Moerat's contribution to the Springboks goes far beyond what supporters see during matches

The former Bok coach has compared the 28-year-old's physical role to that of legendary lock Bakkies Botha

Moerat gets another opportunity to impress when South Africa face Italy in the Nations Championship

Wallabies' Tate McDermott tackles Salmaan Moerat during The Rugby Championship match in Australia in 2024. Nick Mallett has offered an interesting defence of Moerat. Image: Morgan Hancock

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has defended Salmaan Moerat's contribution to the national team, placing the lock in the same category as legendary enforcer Bakkies Botha.

Moerat has attracted criticism from some South African rugby supporters, with questions raised about his performances in the green and gold jersey. However, Mallett believes those assessments overlook the demanding work the 28-year-old performs for the team.

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett explained that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus uses different locks for specific responsibilities.

“Salmaan Moerat definitely falls into that second category, the Bakkies Botha one. I know people say they don't see a hell of a lot of him on the field, but the reason for that is he does a tremendous amount of the dirty work,” Mallett said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

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He highlighted Moerat's involvement in setting up mauls, defending opposition driving mauls, tackling and clearing out rucks.

Mallett said Moerat's physical approach sometimes comes at a cost, particularly because he does not have the same size as some of the Springboks' bigger locks.

“He is a guy who is extremely physical and sometimes his body lets him down because he hasn't got that extra 10, 15kg that a guy like Cobus Wiese, Bakkies Botha or Etzebeth has,” he added.

Salmaan Moerat gets another Springbok opportunity against Italy

Moerat will partner Ruan Nortjé in the second row when the Springboks take on Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

The 28-year-old missed the earlier international fixtures this season because of neck and toe injuries. He joined French club La Rochelle from the Stormers and had accumulated just 94 minutes of playing time for the Top 14 side at the time of Mallett's assessment.

Mallett believes Moerat's combination with Nortjé gives Erasmus the balance he wants in his forward pack.

“He is an athletic lock, but he plays like they do. Rassie wants to give him another opportunity and it balances his pack nicely,” he explained.

Nick Mallett praises Moerat's leadership qualities

Mallett also highlighted Moerat's leadership and character, saying his respect for the lock extends beyond what he delivers on the rugby field. Having spent considerable time with him, the former Bok coach praised the way he relates to his teammates.

“I've spent quite a bit of time with this guy. He is absolutely a wonderful human being; he is a brilliant captain, a guy who the players look up to,” Mallett said.

Moerat now has an opportunity to underline his value as the Springboks continue their European campaign, which also includes upcoming Tests against France and Ireland.

Nick Mallett has compared Salmaan Moerat to Bakkies Botha, explaining the Springbok lock's physical contribution and importance to Rassie Erasmus ahead of Italy. Image: Morgan Hancock

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus defends Salmaan Moerat ahead of Italy Test

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had defended Salmaan Moerat against criticism from South African rugby supporters ahead of the Springboks' clash against Italy.

The Bok coach addressed the debate surrounding the lock's performances and explained why the coaching staff continue to value his contribution. Erasmus also had a message for those questioning the 28-year-old's place in the team, with his comments adding another dimension to the discussion about Moerat's importance to the Springboks.

Source: Briefly News