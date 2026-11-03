South African TikTok creator @simply_relebohile1 shared a stunning tour of her elegantly styled apartment on 14 September 2026

The light-filled space featured marble countertops, gold accents, sheer curtains and carefully arranged neutral décor

Viewers flooded the comments asking where she sourced her pendant lights, kitchenware and curtains

A local woman left lifestyle lovers swooning after giving a peek inside her stylish living space. Image: @simply_relebohile1

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has left thousands of viewers in awe after sharing a glimpse into her immaculately decorated home. TikTok creator @simply_relebohile1 posted the video on 14 September 2026, and it quickly became a talking point among lifestyle enthusiasts across the country.

The clip, captioned "A home curated by a woman," moves through a modern, light-filled apartment that many viewers described as a palace of peace. Marble countertops, gold accents, crisp white cabinetry and flowing sheer curtains give the space a soft-luxury feel that is both aspirational and lived-in.

A morning routine worth watching

Beyond the beautiful interiors, the video captures Relebohile's serene morning routine. She arranges fresh white blooms, prepares a clean breakfast and settles into her spotlessly organised living area. The combination of the calm atmosphere and the refined aesthetic struck a chord with viewers, many of whom said the space inspired them to rethink their own homes.

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Watch the apartment tour that has Mzansi talking in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the stunning space

The comments section quickly filled with questions about where she sourced specific pieces, from pendant lights to kitchenware and the marble console table. South Africans in the comments could not stop gushing:

@LilithaМbolekane said:

"Absolutely can't wait! My delusional self thinks it's going to happen very soon 🧿."

@Raysia asked:

"Ladies, where do you buy pots and cutlery?"

@Bongs wrote:

"Hey babe, who installed your curtains ❤️🩷."

@willy said:

"🥰Wow, this is a second heaven."

@Mama Mickey said:

"Absolutely stunning, a palace. Do you mind sharing the shop where you got the pendant lights?"

@vvv added:

"It's too beautiful 🪔🌟."

Other articles about beautiful homes

Content creator Vongai Mapho completed a dramatic home renovation for a client in just three months, transforming an old house into an open-plan modern living space with extended lounge and kitchen areas.

An Afrikaans creator gave social media users an inside tour of her family's spacious, fully furnished apartment in the United States following their international relocation.

A Bloemfontein woman took to TikTok to showcase her meticulously kept estate home, featuring neatly trimmed green lawns and unique decorative fencing that inspired lifestyle followers.

Source: Briefly News